Just a few hours after Trump warned during his CPAC speech that "we're gonna do something about the media", he did just that after the White House barred a number of news outlets from covering Sean Spicer's Q&A session on Friday afternoon. Spicer decided to hold an off-camera "gaggle" with reporters inside his West Wing office instead of the traditional on-camera briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room according to press reports.

Among the outlets not permitted to cover the gaggle were various news organizations that Trump has singled out in the past including CNN, The NYT, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Daily News.

Several non mainstream outlets were allowed into Spicer's office, including Breitbart, the Washington Times and One America News Network. Several other major news organizations were also let in to cover the gaggle. That group included ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters and Bloomberg, however AP and Time have boycotted the event.

The White House Correspondents' Association sharply criticized the decision.

"The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," Jeff Mason, the association's president, said in a statement. "We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not," he added. "The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."

The New York Times' Peter Bakersaid he"can't remember any press secretary from Clinton, Bush or Obama canceling briefing and handpicking small group for gaggle."

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

CNN's political reporter Sara Murray confirmed that CNN has been blocked from attending a White House press briefing this morning.

This follows President Trump's earlier remarks At CPAC against fake news.


Here is Sean Spicer saying "You don't get to just yell out questions. We're going to raise our hands like big boys and girls."


Predictably, those members of the media who were locked out of a Q&A session with White House spokesman Sean Spicer, have reacted furiously, led by CNN who on Friday sharply condemned the White House's decision to block it and several other outlets.

"This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don't like. We'll keep reporting regardless," CNN said in a statement.