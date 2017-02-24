Puppet Masters
Smoking gun! Russian flags seen in CPAC audience
RT
Fri, 24 Feb 2017 19:33 UTC
Trump addressed the conference on Friday morning, following appearances by Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House staff the day before. Former CNN reporter Peter Hamby was first to notice the flags - a white, blue and red tricolors with "Trump" printed in gold block letters on the blue stripe.
Hamby's pictures were quickly shared far and wide, with a variety of outlets critical of Trump - from Vox to Raw Story - using this as proof of his alleged "Russian connection." Democrats have accused Trump of being a "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and blamed Hillary Clinton's stunning electoral defeat to "Russian hacking."
Former CIA agent Evan McMullin, put forth as a rival to Trump by the establishment wing of the Republican party, jumped on the bandwagon as well.
The flags "appeared to be a prank," The Hill reported. CPAC officials told Daily Mail Reporter David Martosko that "liberal activist Ryan Clayton" was responsible.
Clayton was reportedly ejected from the conference.
Reader Comments
So much for the Trump era being non-PC.
I wish they'd just throw caution to the wind and embrace the Russians.
What have you got to lose!? Use the evil ones' strategy against them!
Latest News
- Thunder snow and lightning caught on camera in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
- Flashback: Fidel Castro's comments on Israel's 'macabre genocide' of the Palestinians should be heeded
- Russia creates elite Syrian Army unit to hunt down ISIS
- The Deep State psychopaths want to keep America drugged
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- Illegal Clinton fundraiser makes secret videotape as insurance against assassination
- 'I won't resign': Corbyn staying put after Copeland by-election defeat
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Solving 'epidemic' of human trafficking a priority, says Donald Trump
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Chief of Turkish General Staff: Goals of Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria achieved
- Smoking gun! Russian flags seen in CPAC audience
- If an American diplomat dropped dead in Moscow we'd already be at war
- Deadly bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, latest in string of attacks - UPDATE
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Milan: Millennials too selfish, distracted by technology for dog ownership
- Islamophobia motion in Canada will target moderate Muslims
- Plant? Kid asks Congressman if he will 'hold Russia accountable for hacking' at town hall meeting
- Media silent as 4 top Russian diplomats die mysteriously in last 60 days
- Flashback: Fidel Castro's comments on Israel's 'macabre genocide' of the Palestinians should be heeded
- Russia creates elite Syrian Army unit to hunt down ISIS
- The Deep State psychopaths want to keep America drugged
- 'I won't resign': Corbyn staying put after Copeland by-election defeat
- Solving 'epidemic' of human trafficking a priority, says Donald Trump
- Chief of Turkish General Staff: Goals of Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria achieved
- Smoking gun! Russian flags seen in CPAC audience
- If an American diplomat dropped dead in Moscow we'd already be at war
- Media silent as 4 top Russian diplomats die mysteriously in last 60 days
- Why World should breathe sigh of relief Senator McCain is not US President
- Former chief rabbi plea deal rejected, to serve 4.5yrs in prison over long string of financial crimes
- Trump signs new executive order taking aim at federal regulations
- Turkish military reports Syrian city of Al-Bab fully taken from ISIS
- Swedish intelligence report increase in foreign spies found at sensitive sites
- Trump speech at CPAC focuses on #fakenews and keeping campaign promises
- EU delegation again denied entry into Gaza by Israeli authorities
- Erdogan adviser says Turkey does not want 'to gain control' over Syria
- China blasts US aggression and threats in South China Sea dispute
- 'Extrajudicial execution': UN slams 1.5yr sentence for manslaughter of wounded Palestinian, "unacceptable" and "excessively lenient"
- Putin says sending Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier group to Syria's shores was his own idea
- Illegal Clinton fundraiser makes secret videotape as insurance against assassination
- Deadly bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, latest in string of attacks - UPDATE
- "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Milan: Millennials too selfish, distracted by technology for dog ownership
- Islamophobia motion in Canada will target moderate Muslims
- Plant? Kid asks Congressman if he will 'hold Russia accountable for hacking' at town hall meeting
- Army colonel, state employees arrested in another high-profile pedophile bust - Tallahassee, Florida
- US media distorts Venezuela's food crisis by blaming Socialism
- Hate criminals should be registered like sex offenders & banned from certain jobs, inquiry told
- The difference between justice and social justice, and why the search for social justice continues to erode our freedoms
- US government reports heroin-related overdose deaths quadrupled from 2010-15
- UK traffickers ferry underage girls to hotel and sell them for sex
- Dozens arrested as police & military clear DAPL protest camp
- Indian mother walks in on son devouring boy he had murdered to eat
- Liberal hysteria: California city calls for Congress to investigate Trump for treason
- British ISIS suicide bomber linked to Manchester jihadist network
- Anti-immigrant demonstrators clash with South African police - violence erupts
- Shock findings! Millennials are not as selfish as you might think when it comes to jobs
- Witches' spells vs. Christian's prayers in showdown over Trump's fate
- Five children who got longer sentences for throwing stones than Israeli soldier who shot Palestinian dead
- Protesters disrupt Netanyahu's visit to Australia with cries of 'fascist' & 'war criminal'
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Could a giant polar bear skull found at an eroding Alaska archaeological site be the legendary 'weasel bear'?
- Volcano may explain mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Linguist's research supports waves of migration into the Americas
- Archeologists discover 1500-year-old astronomical observatory in southern Iran
- Great leaders always call out the bankers
- Stones were 'killed ritually' to remove the stone's spiritual powers 12000-years-ago
- Ancient temples of unknown architecture discovered in Sudan
- Gold-decorated spear is tip of the iceberg at Carnoustie dig
- Secrets of the Saguache stone snakes in Colorado
- Ancient treasure trove in Iran reveals the remains of a giant
- 10,000 year old rock paintings depicting possible UFO's and ET's discovered in India
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- Score! Bees learn to play ball by watching other bees
- ISS astronaut diffuses conspiracy theorists with space walk selfie (PHOTO)
- Rare nebula, ELAN discovered - No obvious source of power for the light it is emitting
- Fructose is generated in the human brain
- Israeli researchers have found a way to hack isolated computers by taking control of LED indicators
- Annular solar eclipse February 26, 2017
- Asteroid 2017 DG16 to fly by Earth at 0.34 LD - 5th known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 8, 2017
- HAARP lives! US military weapon reactivated 'for experiment to create and study artificial auroras'
- NASA announces discovery of 'Earth-sized' planets habitable enough to support life
- Mars collapsing moons could form rings, research claims
- Tune your radio: Galaxies sing when forming star
- NASA to unveil new exoplanet discovery at news conference
- Introducing the Robobee, science's answer to bee decline
- Sony patents contact lenses that take pictures and record video when you blink
- Mapping the family tree of stars
- EU data protection authorities concerned over Windows 10 collection of user data
- New research finds that dopamine is involved in human bonding
- Scientists have discovered a way to erase traumatic memories
- Your ancestors' experiences leave a mark on your genes
- Thunder snow and lightning caught on camera in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
- Floods leave 1 dead and 2,000 displaced in Cundinamarca and Huila, Colombia
- Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Fiji
- Horrifying 'sea monster' carcass washes up on Philippines beaches
- Ancient solar events predict new Mini Ice Age effected regions, patterns emerge
- Shallow earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Manipur, India
- Slow-moving landslide slicing a hill in Abruzzo, Italy
- Body of wounded Bryde's whale found off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
- Sydney super-storm: Woman dies in hospital following lightning strike
- Shallow 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes North of Severnaya Zemlya, Russia
- 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Zambia
- Storm Doris: Woman killed as UK hit by winds reaching 94mph
- Residents of Doha, Qatar report loud earthquake-like 'boom'
- 10,000 fish found dead at Lake Oanab, Namibia
- Orange alligator puzzles Charleston, South Carolina residents - Update: More orange reptiles spotted!
- California storms see return of unusual lake phenomenon - bizarre overflow system back in use
- Thick cloud of Saharan dust moving over SE Europe
- Large sinkhole opens in Oahu, Hawaii neighborhood
- Photos show the huge amounts of snow piled up around Tahoe, Nevada
- Dolphin 'massacre' claim as 100 wash up over 8 weeks in Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Shop with your doc: Physicians are taking their patients grocery shopping
- Wi-Fi devices increase mercury release from dental amalgams
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Social media use, high stress levels, and its threat to Americans' sanity
- Long fasts are a new hot trend - but are they worth the risk?
- Air pollution's affect on DNA and the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease
- How eating less slows the aging process
- Sunlight: A key factor the breast cancer awareness movement ignores
- Just say 'no' to Nutella
- EU warns of alarming threat from superbug bacteria which has evolved to resist many widely used antibiotics
- Vitamin B found to significantly reduce symptoms of mental illness
- Yay, Science! Boeing used potatoes instead of people to test its Wi-Fi
- Our modern world is radically at odds with the evolution of human senses helping to make us short-sighted, obese and depressed
- If the Auto Industry Operated Like the Vaccine Industry...
- How clothes are polluting our food supply with microfibers and toxic chemicals
- Siberian tribes showing first-ever cases of obesity after introducing high carb processed foods to diet
- Neuroscience shows breastfeeding is not just milk
- Organic canola oil -- a contradiction in terms
- The Kennedy-De Niro vaccine challenge and why it matters
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Connections discovered in mothers and infants - through song
- Past life recall as evidence of reincarnation
- Karma: It's not about 'what's coming to you'
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Paralysis by analysis: Worrying is 'like doing two things at once'
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
Quote of the Day
If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.
'The Marriage of Heaven and Hell'
Recent Comments
That kids parents should be brought up on child endangerment charges.
Good article Harrison, and comments. The so called war is happening now, and has been for a long time. Whether its financial, proxy wars,...
real real bad idea since only 1 group can be prosecuted for hate crimes.....at least here in the USSA. hate crimes are based on skin tone.
The stunt was meant to 'hurt' Trump and his supporters by making them 'look bad', so they removed the flags. -1 So much for the Trump era being...
‘Trump runs US like large corporation’ – Russian participant of intl meeting with Trump to RT [Link]
Smoking gun! Russian flags seen in CPAC audienceCritics of President Donald Trump were quick to take offense at "Russian flags" handed out to the audience for his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Staff rounded up the...