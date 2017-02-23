Puppet Masters
Useful idiot Michael Moore launches 'resistance' website promoting anti-Trump actions
Shepard Ambellas
Intellihub
Wed, 22 Feb 2017 13:03 UTC
In an effort to create more political friction for the White House than there already is, liberal, filmmaker and activist, Michael Moore launched The Resistance Calender, a website aimed at empowering liberals by pairing them with daily anti-Trump actions in which they can attend.
To the untrained eye, Moore's website, ResistanceCalendar.org, looks decent. It boasts an early-90's color scheme and is rather simple to navigate. It's basically, an online bulletin board which caters to leftists looking to take action by mobilizing against Trump.
The website allows users to "submit" or "add" an event by simply filling out an online form which asks users for their name, their email, the link they wish to promote and a description of the event. Under the "Monthly" tab I counted 55 different events taking place on Today alone with Saturday the 25th looking busy also.
Early Wednesday morning, Moore took to Twitter to point out the "incredible turnouts at Congressional Town Hall meetings across the country" which he feels his new site is contributing to.
Michael Moore, Organizing for Action, and Indivisible — all Soros-backed?
What Moore didn't point out is the fact that the left-leaning Obama-tied group Organizing for Action (OFA) is also promoting the Town Hall Project.
Both agendas, the one promoted on Moore's new website and OFA's are nearly interchangeable and both Moore and OFA are making a major push until Feb. 26 to thwart GOP legislators.
Currently, OFA empowers over 30,000 activists and has over 400 rallies scheduled for 2017.
OFA works with Indivisible, which according to Breitbart "is a part of a coalition." According to the Capitol Research Center, Indivisible has "loose ties" to the billionaire Hillary Clinton and sanctuary city backer and George Soros.
OFA has literally issued a practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda.
Comment: Michael Moore is also selling his 10-step action plan to make 'Trump toast'.
HOW TO STOP TRUMP (Pocket Edition) by Michael Moore
1. THE DAILY CALL: You must call Congress every day. Yes - YOU! 202-225-3121. It will take just TWO MINUTES! Make it part of your daily routine. It's even better to try their direct line. For Senators, find their numbers here: http://bit.ly/2kko0Ao. For the direct line to your Congressman/woman in the House of Representatives: http://house.gov/representatives. But here's the best way to call them: Go to the App Store and get "5 Calls". The app will dial the friggin' phone for you and give you talking points for when you speak to your reps. Remember -- a call a day keeps the Trump away.
2. THE MONTHLY VISIT: To add even more pressure, SHOW UP! Your member of Congress has a local office in your town or somewhere nearby. So do both of your U.S. Senators (often in the nearest federal building). Go there and ask to speak to them or their aides about the issues you care about. And when they have a town hall meeting, be there!
3. YOUR RAPID RESPONSE TEAM: You and 5 to 20 friends must form a Rapid Response Team so that when we need to leap into action (like we did at the airports the hour after Trump signed his Muslim Ban), we can email and text those closest to us to make an instant plan.
4. JOIN! JOIN! JOIN!: If you haven't already, it's time to join some of our great national groups: Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Socialists of America, ERA Action, MoveOn.org - the list goes on and on. And all the new groups that have sprung up to fight Trump: IndivisibleGuide.com, TownHallProject.com, Organizing for Action (ofa.us), ActionGroups.net, etc. Go and so many more. Sign up!
5. WOMEN'S MARCH NEVER ENDS: The historic, record-breaking January 21st Women's March on Washington -- and the hundreds of other Marches that day across the US and the world, with over 4 million in attendance! -- inspired millions and ignited hundreds of local movements. Every day now dozens of actions continue to take place as if the Women's March never ended. It hasn't. Join it! Go to my RESISTANCE CALENDAR (www.resistancecalendar.com) where you can find out what actions are taking place near you.
6. TAKE OVER THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The old guard of the Party has twice in 16 years presided over the majority of Americans electing the Democrat to the White House -- only for us all to see the losing Republican inaugurated as President. How is it that we have won the popular vote in SIX OF THE LAST SEVEN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS -- the Republicans have only won ONCE since 1988 -- and yet, we hold NO power in any branch of government?! We must elect reform and progressive candidate, Congressman Keith Ellison, as the new DNC chair. Keith is a former community organizer, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and a key backer of Bernie Sanders. Sign his petition of support at www.keithfordnc.org/howyoucanhelp. And locally, you need to start attending your county Democratic meetings. If possible, organize your friends and others and take over your local Democratic organization.
7. LET'S FORM BLUE REGIONS OF RESISTANCE: People keep saying, "I live in a Blue State - what can I do?" Show the rest of America what it could look like in a state where Trump isn't in charge! New York should go ahead and offer Free College for All. California can create its own Universal Health Care. Oregon can stop mass incarceration of African Americans. Hawaii can enact its own climate change laws. Important historical note: Before Roe v. Wade made abortion legal, California and New York passed their own state laws to make it legal. This greatly helped pave the way for CHOICE being the new normal - and, three years later, for the enactment of Row v. Wade.
8. YOU MUST RUN FOR OFFICE: I know, that's the LAST thing you want to do. But if we keep leaving the job up to the dismal, lame, pathetic political hacks who have sold us all down the river, then what right do we have to complain? This is only going to get fixed when you and I decide we are willing to put in our time -- even if it is a brief time -- and run for office. Run for school board, town council, state senate in 2018. I ran when I was 18 and got elected. You can, too. At the very least, run for precinct delegate. The time commitment is just 3 hours a year! Call your city or county clerk and find out how to get on the ballot. If you'll do it, I'll do it.
9. JOIN THE ARMY OF COMEDY: Trump's Achilles heel is his massively thin skin. He can't take mockery. So we all need to MOCK HIM UP! I truly believe the final tipping point for Trump will be when he implodes from all the laughter -- the mocking, the unbearable ridicule of tens of millions of Americans that will discombobulate him and force him out of the White House. I don't know what happened to Trump in boarding school at 13 and I don't care. Whatever it was, let's use it. He's used all the other things he picked up over the years - misogyny, bigotry, greed - against the powerless and the unfortunate. It's time to laugh him outta town. And if there's one thing we all could use right now is a good laugh -- AND the possibility of a much-shortened presidential term.
Please share this and spread the word. Follow me on Twitter (@MMFlint) and Facebook (facebook.com/mmflint) and I'll keep posting ideas on what we all can do. We can stop him. We can nonviolently block and obstruct halt the damage he's doing. But it's going to need -- and take -- ALL HANDS ON DECK!
