© iStock

UFO sightings have reached an all-time high, according to statistician Sam Monfort.

© Sam Monfort

© Sam Monfort

If you want to look at all Sam's awesome data,

, where there are also breaks downs of sightings by State and other great graphs.

Monfort collated sightings recorded by the National UFO Reporting Centre , a US organisation that records sightings worldwide, from the beginning of the 20th century.And there's been a bit of an upward trend...Interestingly though, Sam has observed that spotting of flying saucers have been on the downturn, despite the rise in sightings over all. Maybe extraterrestrials have just upgraded?In terms of geography, Sam says that