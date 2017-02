© NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle



NASA is holding a news conference tomorrow (Feb. 22) to discussaccording to a statement from the agency.The news conference begins at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). No other specifics about the "new findings" have been made public, but "details ... are embargoed by the journal Nature" until 1 p.m. EST, according to the statement The news conference will feature five speakers: Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters; Michaël Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liège in Belgium; Sean Carey, manager of NASA's Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC in Pasadena; Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore; and Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sara Seager is a leading exoplanet scientist who, among other things, is working on the problem of how to identify bio signatures in exoplanet atmospheres . The Space Telescope Science Institute is an astronomical research center as well as the mission operations center for the Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's planet-hunting Kepler telescope.Following the news conference, the five scientists will participate in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), in which members of the public can pose questions to the scientists via a Reddit message board.You can watch the webcast of tomorrow's news conference live on NASA TV or right here on Space.com