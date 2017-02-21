© Google

Links

@OurHiddenHistry@hugoturner1969During my vacation I was lucky enough to be interviewed by my friend @OurHiddenHistry who shares my passion for studying the covert operations of the 70's and 80's and who has created a fantastic youtube channel full of classic videos on the CIA from people like John Stockwell, Phillip Agee and Michael Parenti. He also has amassed an invaluable archive of written material that I'll link to at the end. Unfortunately there were some technical difficulties with the recording but he was kind enough to make a transcript with a little help from one of his friends. Anyways you'll have to forgive any awkwardness since I mostly only edited my half of the conversation. In other words I had the luxury of sounding smarter then I did at the time but my interviewer doesn't plus some of what he said was lost or garbled in transcription or clumsily altered by me for continuity purposes. Inspired by the expanded interviews Doug Valentine inserted into his new book "The CIA as Organized Crime" and still as obsessed with the Iran/Contra affair as ever I've decided to greatly expand on the answers I gave at the time.Yeah cool.Yeah. The more well-known aspect of the scandal is that Reagan made a secret deal to sell arms to Iranians in exchange for the release of hostages. Then he diverted that money to fund the war in Nicaragua, which had forbidden by Congress from funding in any way, direct or indirect. Then a plane crashed in Nicaragua and it was revealed. The Iranians were angry so, they leaked the story about that. That arms deal. They told Lebanese Newspaper and it was a huge scandal. The media tried to focus just on that one question of how much money was diverted? Did Reagan know? Trying to keep people from seeing the bigger picture of the long history from Cuba to Vietnam that proceeded the whole scandal that was all closely linked into it. Then you have Daniel Sheehan who's the person who tried to expose more of the deep history of the Iran-contra affair. He was the Jim Garrison of the '80s (Who attempted to prosecute the deep state for their role in the murder of JFK) becauseWell I remembered it from childhood it was my first hint that the government was involved in all sorts of sinister stuff behind our backs. Actually before the scandal even broke one of my most vivid childhood memories was being taken by my parents to hear a. Later I would discover after years of drug war propaganda as an 80's kid that all along the Reagan Administration had been involved in drug smuggling. However my renewed interest was inspired by learning about the the Sheehan investigation.Yeah. Well, to the public the main figure would be Oliver North. But according to Sheehan the central figure would be Theodore G. Shackley. (Who I discuss in a recent article )The reason Sheehan went after this guy is because he had been the Chief of Station in Miami during the JFK assassination. Sheehan had learned about the JFK assassination during the Watergate era because he had worked for this law firm that represented Santo Trafficante, who was the son of this Cuban gangster. His father had gotten in control of the mob in Cuba for like 30 or 40 years before Castro kicked him out.Theodore G. Shackley was in Miami and he trained his army of Cuban exiles, to try to overthrow the government or at least wage a terrorist bombing campaign and try to assassinate Castro. This was after the initial Bay of Pigs failed. They tried a second operation called Operation Mongoose. They brought in Special Forces, trained these Cubans, and these same Cubans were involved in Watergate, drug dealing, Terrorism, dirty wars, and then Iran-contra. People like Felix Rodriguez, Louis Posada Carriles and Rafel "Chi Chi" Quintero.Yeah. They would all work with Shackley. They followed him. From there, Shackley moved to Laos and the CIA guys like Thomas Clines and Cuban exiles from Miami like Felix Rodriguez followed him there. Then in Laos he was working with the drug dealing Laotian generals and also these tribesman, the Hmomg, who were kind of this indigenous people there that lived in the hills and were excellent at Guerilla warfare and were recruited to be in a "secret army" (Secret only to the US public) iThe same CIA agents that had smuggled drugs and waged a terror campaign in 1st Cuba and then Laos and Vietnam were the same people were recruited to run the Iran-contra operation, which also involved drugs. The Cuban operation also involved drugs because of the Santo Trafficante thing. This actually evolved out of an even earlier generation of the OSS/OPC/CIA in Asia, during World War II and after World War II with the OSS and Operation Paper and this massive heroin smuggling ring that had gone back before the war, basically. It's like 50 years of "Deep history". Drug dealing, arms dealing, the mafia, all leading up to Iran-contra.Then you could go into the future. Looking back from our era, you could see that what I call World War 4 (aka The war on Drugs, aka the War on Terror, Cold War 2.0 all different names for what the pentagon calls "the long war) World War 4 grew out of the Iran-contra era. T. You can see the Origins of the war in Ukraine for example brought on in part through WACL (The World Anti-Communist League a bunch of Fascist terrorists, gangsters, and Death Squads) which was also deeply involved in the Iran-contra affair raising funds for the Nicaraguan contras (Counter-Revolutionaries) and similar groups like UNITA, the Afghan Mujahideen.As you can see the connections go on and on. That's why I like studying the Iran-contra affair, basically. Syria today is in many ways a replay of what happened to Afghanistan and Nicaragua in the 1980's.You can see the roots of WACL actually, going back to World War I basically, when the white Russians, which were their eras contra forces opposing the communists. They lose and they were sort of protofacist. This isn't really talked about today, but they're the ones that came up with much of what would become the Nazi Ideology. Like the idea that the Jews were behind the bolshevik revolution. The czars ruled thru divide and conquer and thru terror campaigns. They incited Pogroms against the jews and other minorities and massacres against rebelling workers and peasants using these proto-fascists death squads called the "Black Hundreds" especially during and after the failed 1905 Revolution in Russia. They were the ones that actually gave the, the Nazis a lot of their ideas. It was the Czars secret police who created "The protocols of Zion" plagiarized from a french satire on the regime of Napoleon the III. During the Russian Civil War. Later Hitler recruited these people so did the western imperialists like Britain, France and the US.They were used to wage covert war and run propaganda campaigns vilifying the communists.To name one famous example Alfred Rosenberg the nazis chief "racial theorist and ideologue" was one of these "white Russians" from the Baltic, although ethnically German who had been forced to flee the revolution. British super spy Sidney Reilly recruited these fascists into his world anti-bolshevik league. Later Hitler created an Anti-Comintern Pact, which united the fascists of central Europe and the world. During the war they would create fascist death squads like the Ukrainian OUN-B and the Croatian Ustashi that committed horrific atrocities and genocidal mass murder through out eastern Europe.In Asia, APACL the South Koreans, the South Vietnamese, the Taiwanese. They're the official backers. They were also deeply involved in the global heroin traffic. Then you also have the ABN made up of Ukrainians, the Croatians, all these people that escaped - at the end of World War II, escaped the War Crimes Trials thanks to the OSS, CIC OPC and CIA and went to work for Americans, waging war on the Soviet Union. In Ukraine for example the CIA and the Nazi Gehlen Org backed the OUN-B in a covert war involving terrorism, mass murder and assassination that lasted until 1952. While the CIA was busy driving the world into a panic over the the nonexistent threat of a Russian invasion they were secretly waging covert war on the Soviet Union and China. A typical example of imperial hypocrisy and the power of propaganda since to this day few realized that it was America that was the aggressor during World War 3 not the Soviets. There was also a latin American Branch CAL made up of fascist death squads in places like Guatemala, Bolivia, and El Salvador.Fast forward to 1980 during the election,Their friends are releasing propaganda in Italy, framing Carter's brother for being in bed with Gaddafi. All sorts of dirty tricks like the infamous October Surprise whereby the Reagan Campaign got the Iranians to agree not to release the American Hostages before the election and in fact to wait until the day of Reagan's Inauguration. Once Reagan gets into power, he totally empowers these WACL forces and goes and speaks in front of them, has his picture taken with Ukrainian fascists and announced "Your Dream is Our Dream" meaning the destruction of the soviet union and the return of the fascist exiles to their home countries. Of course it wasAs we all know, the Soviet Union did fall and then these people went in and took over. That is why today there is fascists governments in Croatia, Ukraine, and the Baltic states because during the Cold War, the CIA kept all these forces active through WACL. Alive, influential, well-funded. The children joined up and it's just like, a multi-generational fascist conspiracy that amazingly few people know about considering that WACL is undoubtedly one of the most sinister and scandalous groups ever created. It's also involved with drug dealing, arms dealing, it's members included Apartheid South Africa, Fascist Argentina, the Death Squads of Guatemala and El Salvador. The drug dealing Cuban exiles were also members. These are the WACL countries and strangely, Israel was an ally with the top seven WACL countries. Argentina, South Africa, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia Guatemala.They helped train central american death squads and even sent the infamous Mossad Mercenary Michael Harari "The Master of Disaster" to train Medellin Cartel death squads in how to wage a massive terror campaign in Colombia.As for WACL: They would all meet together and they'd have a huge conference of all these terrorists, gangsters, all the fascist people of the world. Also invited would be with these "respectable" conservative politicians from the west like Ronald Reagan who never met a fascist he didn't like. They'd all meet together and it was just this great dirty little secret of the Cold War that nobody talked about.Yeah, and after the Cold War they just changed their name to something about freedom democracy instead of World Anti-Communist League. Now they are the World League for Freedom and Democracy. But they do the same things as always. They're still backing the war in Ukraine for example. They are lobbying to have the waffen SS declared national heroes all over Europe.Oh, yeah.Yeah. I forget what the new name is. It's in the article it's something like World League for freedom and democracy, something like that.Oh. Well, one of my favorites of course is Peter Dale Scott. He's a major influence on me. He taught literature at Berkley and in his spare time he would write these essays on parapolitics and Deep Politics; everything he says is confirmed by at least three sources. He deals with what he calls deep politics, but the media calls conspiracy theories basically. The history of how corporate power, the underworld, and the intelligence agencies are all working together behind the scenes. How the world as we are conditioned to see it by the corporate media and much of academia is a facade. He writes about the world that's going on behind the scenes the world of spies, gangsters corrupt businessman, lobbyists, politicians. The forces that lie behind deep events like the Kennedy Assassination, Watergate, Iran/Contra, and 9/11. I recommend his "Deep Politics and the Death of JFK" "American War Machine" "The Road to 9/11" and "The Deep State"I first heard about WACL in his book on the Iran-contra affair called "The Iran-contra Connection: Secret Teams and Covert Operations In the Reagan Era" which he co-wrote with Jonathan Marshall and Jane Hunter, (who also wrote a great book on Israel called "Israeli Foreign Policy: South Africa and Central America"). Dave Emory and Nip Tuck also did a great series of radio shows during the '80s on the Iran-contra affair and WACL. He helped me see an expanded version of Iran/Contra like how this relates to the shooting of the Pope and all the other crazy stuff that happened around this time.Dave Emory is a Researcher and radio show host who is still going strong. He's probably the worlds leading expert on Fascism from it's origins to the present day. I discovered him thanks to a friend and fellow researcher @arrghshell Dave Emory was a disciple of Mae Brussell, who's a legendary conspiracy researcher. He was covering all these people before the Iran/Contra scandal publicly broke in the fall of 1986 because Mae Brussell's was obsessed withand other players in the scandal long before the Iran-contra scandal broke. They were following the Ed Wilson scandal and these other interlocking scandals like the failed assassination attempt on the pope by the turkish grey wolves which the Reagan Administration tried to blame on the soviets. In Dave Emory's archive series he provides an excellent history of CIA and military involvement in drug trafficking. He talks about and reads from classic books like "the Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia" and "The Great Heroin Coup". Another great series was on the history of fascism in America which saw a surge in the 1980's just like today and he talks about all the crazy stuff that's going on during the 70's and 80's in Italy and the middle east which was Italy's own version of Iran Contra involving drug smuggling and weapons dealing. There's like a whole Italian Iran-contra scandal thing that was connected to the GLADIO the P2 Masonic lodge and the Vatican, all sorts of crazy scandals that were going on there with funding terrorism, arms dealing, drug dealing in Europe. Forgotten Scandals like SITBAM.He also covered the Iran-contra scandal itself including the original "pizzagate" scandal involving mafia heroin dealing out of chains of east coast pizza places. It's like a much wider ranging view of the Iran-contra scandal. Of course Iran/Contra is only a small part of what he discusses. He's also done great work on 9/11 but is best known for his encyclopedic knowledge of Fascism 1917-2017 and what he calls the Underground Reich, the postwar fascist movement who's important role in recent history have been completely suppressed because America's love affair with Fascism around the world completely discredits the cold war rhetoric that America was fighting for freedom and democracy. With the war in Ukraine heating up again and of course with the grim rise of Trump now is the time to check into Emory's decades of research available free on his website.Another of my favorite sources is of course, Doug Valentine. He's the worlds leading expert on the CIA. He also wrote books about the DEA. His books include The Phoenix Program which he wrote by conning his way into the confidence of former CIA director William Colby who vouched for and introduced Valentine to scores of CIA and military people who told him far more then they should have resulting in the definitive book on the CIA in Vietnam "The Phoenix Program". His Next books The Strength of the Wolf and Strength of the Pack were based on a series of interviews with these old DEA agents and agents of the FBN and BNDD it's predecessors. Their story about what was really going on is wonderfully shocking. They weren't allowed to go after the top drug dealers who invariably turned out to be working for the CIA. It's about how how it was all totally politicized. Some people were allowed to deal drugs, like the "nationalist" Chinese KMT or the Nicaraguan Contras while the government blamed their enemies "Red China" or Sandinista Nicaragua for the Drug problem. The war on drugs was also completely racist, too. They would only bust small time blacks and latinos for drug dealing and leave the big time white gangsters alone, usually. Doug Valentine has a new book out called the "CIA as Organized Crime". I recommend people actually start with this book because it provides a great introduction to his Previous work although it is also packed with new information for people like me who've already read his earlier work. For example there is a great discussion of the relationship to the CIA and Media as well as the best discussion I have read about what is going on in Afghanistan.American foreign policy works because people are focused on the latest things. They always have "a really good reason" why we need to invade and occupy some country thousands of miles away. We're going in to "help people" to bring freedom and democracy preserve human rights. Or alternately some tiny country like Nicaragua or Grenada is portrayed as a danger not only to the United States but the entire region. It would be laughable if people didn't fall for the same lies again and again leading to millions of deaths, untold destruction, and misery. They want you to forget everything you know about the past and no, this time it's going to be different. It's about democracy. It's about freedom. If you read a book like William Blum's where you just read about these different interventions, one after another, you realize this has nothing to do with democracy. Obviously since most of them involves overthrowing democracy and installing right-wing dictators and helping them wage war on their people. There have been over 70 of these coups and covert wars. Even his book is not a complete list. It doesn't have Argentina in there. He doesn't have Mexico and he doesn't have other stuff, butIf you wanted one book that would tell you about all these different covert wars and coups that's the one to get.Another book that I highly recommend for understanding US foreign policy is "Predatory States: Operation Condor and Covert War in Latin America" by J. Patrice McSherry, who is one of the most brilliant and courageous scholars I have ever read. It tells the horrifying story of the interlocking fascist dictatorships the US set up trained and indoctrinated in their cold war "National Security Doctrine" which trained the military intelligence and police to view their own people as the enemy and to wage a brutal campaign of kidnapping, torture, and assassination that lead tens of thousands to suffer very ugly deaths often after months of torture. She also connects operation condor to the phoenix program and even Operation GLADIO which most scholars would rather pretend didn't exist. I also highly recommend her book "Incomplete Transition: Military Power and Democracy in Argentina" Which provides a history of the country from the turn of the century thru the dirty war and junta period into the 1990's. It provides fascinating information on the links to GLADIO, fascism and "false flag terror" as the alt-media calls it.Sibel Edmonds was recruited as a translator by the FBI and she quickly discovered the whole war on terrorism was complete fraud. Of course, America is protecting these terrorist groups and the Turkish lobby today is like the "China lobby" of the 50's. They are funneling all these heroin profits from Afghanistan to buy members of congress. She tried to blow the whistle on the fact that the CIA is basically protecting al-Qaida and they silenced her and she wasn't allowed to talk. Then the press did cover her, but they only covered that she wasn't allowed to talk and they weren't interested at all about what she had to reveal. She did a series of interviews with this alt media guy, James Corbett where she tells everything that she wasn't supposed to tell. She introduces the world to the concept of GLADIO B as the FBI secretly began calling Al Qaeda. In the Mid 90's the CIA Switched from supporting the fascist grey wolves to supporting the muslim brotherhood and Al Qaeda. Watching her GLADIO B interviews give you an entire account from inside the FBI where the war on terror and the war on drugs are revealed to be a complete farce.Yeah she translated Turkish and Farsi for the FBI. Because these FBI guys don't know anything about the Middle East and she grew up in Iran, and Turkey she became actually, more of an analyst. They'd come to her with info and ask what does this mean? She knows way more about it than they did, so she became an analyst too. That's why she knows so much because everyone was coming to her, like can you explain what's going on? She met with these - different FBI guys across the country trying to put away these al-Qaida guys, or their backers and every time they're about to move in, the state department (fronting for CIA) would call 15 minutes ahead of time and call off the raid.Yeah. They weren't allowed to pursue these people. The funders of Al Qaeda the rich Saudis and the NATO intelligence people.Well, yeah. In Syria we're funding al-Qaida to try to overthrow the Syrian government. Thankfully Russia intervened and the tide of war was turned , but if they hadn't Syria would have ended up like Libya. Libya complete is currently in chaos because it's ruled by al-Qaeda death squads that NATO bombed into power. Our "1st black president" green lit a war that involved attempted genocide of darker skinned Libyans. The Vast majority of the people there supported Gaddafi's government. Libya was a form of direct democracy known as the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya the people received free housing, education, and health care along with a cut of the oil revenues. It had the highest standard of living in Africa. NATO decided to destroy everything and they used Al Qaeda as foot soldiers backed by NATO special forces and a massive Bombing campaign . NATO killed between 250,000 and 450,000 and reduced the country to a chaotic failed state. Currently there's a green resistance movement to bring back Libya to how it was before the war but almost nobody knows about it. My friend Alexandra Valiente is one of the only independent sources of news on whats going I did some interviews with her on the topic people should check out. Also visit her sites Jamahiriya news, Viva Libya, Libya 360, and Syria 360.Because from the American perspective it's a Cold War because as long as the nuclear weapons don't go off and nothing happens to them, it's like we're not at war.From a third world perspective, it's World War III. Not just some Cold War that could have happened but never happened. It did happen. It was a very hot war in Korea, Vietnam, Angola, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Korea, and all these different places.Yeah, the Iran-Iraq war was an important backdrop to the Iran-Contra affair which also helped pave the way for the 3 wars the US has waged on the Iraqis.Like today the Middle East was the scene of huge wars. There was an attempt to destroy Syria during the 1980's They tried the same thing that they are doing now with the Muslim brotherhood instead of al-Qaida. They tried to start a sectarian war But fortunately Hafez al-Assad crushed it. Syria was also battling Israel in Lebanon the scene of a viscous civil war thats way to complex to go into here. Then There's the Iran/Iraq War where the US is giving weapons and advice to both sides. They kill each other and a million people died there, with softened up Iraq for the later Persian Gulf War and the Iraq Invasion and now we're in like, a third Iraq War. In Africa, there was the war in Angola where Cuba was fighting against South Africa and the US, to try to preserve the newly liberated country from becoming a puppet of Apartheid South Africa. South Africa trying to impose its death squad forces called Unita. In Mozambique there was Renamo, who was just like the contras too, and waging a dirty war on the revolutionary government of Mozambique. Basically the Reagan Era, massively expands these types of wars there were like at least 40 wars going on during the '80s.Yes the US had it's own proto-fascist death squads called "Copperheads" before the civil war even started who went around lynching anyone daring to question slavery. After the Civil War there were the KKK and similar groups fascist paramilitary movements that waged war on blacks and progressives. America's home grown fascism that also became incorporated into WACL. It was racist segregationists who often staffed the infamous house un-American activities committees.People can also checkout my site Anti-Imperialist U where I study history from a radical perspective. Also, from the perspective of deep politics. I try and combine those two kinds of world views. Gerald Horn is great - if anyone reads wants to read some black history I highly recommend they check out his work. Gerald Horne has written these great books about the true origin of America. How the colonists rebelled because they were worried Britain might abolish slavery basically. It was actually all done in defense of slavery. So much for freedom and democracy. I would definitely recommend him. This guy is a genius, he's super prolific. He's written like 20 books. Check out his "Counter-Revolution of 1776" and "Negro Comrades of The Crown"He's written like 20 books. And is still writing more. I wrote an article on his counter revolution of 1776. You can find that on my site or search for the great lectures he did on YouTube as well.Ideally, I write once every week or two. I usually take winter off so I can recharge because I try to read a book a week, write an article a week on current events or history and by the end of the year I'm usually a bit burnt out, or whatever. I've also started taking more time with my history articles. Like the Iran-contra thing took like three weeks for each one. It just depends. I'm on vacation but I'll be back to work soon.[Crosstalk]A lot of the stuff that inspired me to start my site is stuff that you've collected together on your site. Stuff like John Stockwell, Philip Agee, Michael Parenti, and Alternative Views this great show from the 80's and 90's we're both fans of so I'd also like to plug your OurHiddenHistry Youtube Channel.John Stockwell is the one who came up with calling the Cold war World War III because it was a war on the third world., actually. National Security types people actually called it World War III, too. They loved calling it that and the fascist types in Argentina loved calling it World War III, the War of Ideologies. A global war. A war without boundaries.Thanks.Thank you for this interview.Thanks a lot.Okay, cool.Bye.