The claim that an overwhelming majority of immigrants targeted in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids last week were convicted criminals is correct and backed by hard numbers, despite skepticism from House Democrats.The raids have rattled immigration groups, noting that these appear to be harsher than usual. The wheels for these raids were set in motion during the Obama presidency, but it surely captured the spirit of President Trump's immigration agenda: criminal aliens have got to go. This isn't a controversial position, folks. Even Democrats agree that illegal aliens who commit violent crimes should go (or at least that's what they say to the press), though they appear to be a bit squishy when it comes to drunk driving.
[...]
Independent Journal Review obtained a copy of the list of various criminal offenses provided to the members by [Acting ICE] Director [Thomas] Homan, which shows that Kelly was correct in his assertion that the crimes were of a severe nature.
There were 161 DUIs, 47 cases of domestic violence, 15 assaults with an aggravated weapon, 15 cases of sex offense/fondling against a child and dozens of other cases of sexual and violent crimes.
In total, 507 of the 683 apprehended immigrants had criminal convictions, on par with Kelly's claim of 75 percent.
Society's Child
ICE: Hard numbers show that 75 percent of illegal immigrants we arrested have criminal records
Matt Vespa
Town Hall
Sat, 18 Feb 2017 09:00 UTC
past couple of days, immigration enforcement agents have round up almost 700 illegal aliens—75 percent of which had criminal records. Rep. Nancy Pelosi disputed the claim, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement also confirmed the figure released by the Department of Homeland Security. IJ Review's Joe Perticone had more:
Comment: If these numbers are correct then, on the whole, it sure does put a crimp in the hugely politicized narrative that Trump's actions are somehow xenophobic, fascist, evil, etc.
Reader Comments
Yeah, seen this in a recent article of some who were fired for not showing up to work, who instead joined the parade of a 'day off', without thinking of the consequences.... stupid sheep following the needs of Soros types... 'they know not what they do'.... the average immigrant, especially from Mexico/LA is the hardworking-poor type, not the type to get a visa and fly in on vacation to see if they want to stay for college or a job prospect... the 'haves vs havenots', same everywhere.
