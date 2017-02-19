If anyone in the world knows about creating dictators it would be John McCain.
The US Senator has overthrown countless governments, and even consulted with ISIS terrorists before launching a war against the sovereign government of Assad in Syria.
McCain and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, were referring to Trump's ever growing "fake news" list the President tweeted yesterday.
Is a free, independent press a vital part of any democracy? Of course it is.
Unfortunately the US main stream media is anything but free and independent. The western MSM machine is a corporate owned oligarchy that serves the interests of globalist neo-liberals and warmonger neoconservatives...not the American public.
Here is John McCain continuing his campaign to undermine the President of the United States.
Here is the transcript of the exchange (courtesy of Zerohedge)...
CHUCK TODD: I'm curious of your reaction to a tweet that the president sent Friday night. "The fake news media, failing New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS, CNN is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people." You believe the press is the enemy? You believe any group of Americans are the enemy of another group of Americans?
JOHN MCCAIN: I was talking about the period as, you know, of the new world order. A fundamental part of that new world order was a free press. I hate the press. I hate you especially. But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it. It's vital. If you want to preserve - I'm very serious now - if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That's how dictators get started.
CHUCK TODD: That's how dictators get started, with tweets like that?
JOHN MCCAIN: No. They get started by suppressing free press. In other words, a consolidation of power when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press. And I'm not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I'm just saying we need to learn the lessons of history.
