"The next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus ... or a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu," he warned in a speech published by Business Insider.
"Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years," he warned.
Gates said the link between health security and international security is underestimated adding that governments are not paying enough attention to this threat. "We ignore the link between health security and international security at our peril."
The absence of deadly epidemics in recent history shouldn't lull the world into a false sense of security as such "doomsday scenarios" can occur. Gates reminded the audience of the scale of the 1918 flu pandemic which infected around 500 million people and claimed between 50-100 million lives according to various estimates.
"Most of the things we need to do to protect against a naturally occurring pandemic are the same things we must prepare for an intentional biological attack."
Comment: Of course Gates failed to mention how the 1918 "Spanish Flu" may have started by vaccines:
The 1918 'Spanish Flu' was first reported in an American military, Camp Funston, Fort Riley, in troops preparing for WWI and receiving 25 vaccinations. According to the CDC, the same flu strain appeared only one other time: in 1976. This was again at a US army base, Fort Dix, and again, was seen in recently vaccinated troops, and only in them. The virus has not appeared anywhere else.
Many believe that the epidemic was actually a vaccine reaction.
When Army vaccinations became compulsory in 1911, the death rate from typhoid vaccination rose to the highest point in the history of the US Army. US Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson reported that seven men dropped dead after being vaccinated. He also reported 63 deaths and 28,585 cases of hepatitis as a direct result of yellow fever vaccination during only six months of WWI. According to a report in the Irish Examiner, "The report of the Surgeon-General of the US Army shows that during 1917 there were admitted into the army hospitals 19,608 men suffering from anti-typhoid inoculation and vaccine. When army doctors tried to suppress the symptoms of typhoid with a stronger vaccine, it caused a worse form of typhoid paratyphoid. But when they concocted an even stronger vaccine to suppress that one, they created an even worse disease Spanish flu."
The catastrophic consequences of a pandemic are comparable to nuclear war and climate change, Gates believes. "I view the threat of deadly pandemics right up there with nuclear war and climate change."
Comment: The Gates Foundation has been kicked out of India after an untested vaccine caused paralysis : Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
He added that proper preparation could mitigate the risks. Such readiness includes the creation of a medical "arsenal of new weapons" to counter various epidemics. He said people need to "prepare for epidemics the way the military prepares for war," such as, conducting exercises to understand viruses' behavior. Last year, the US government conducted a similar experiment, releasing "gas" in the New York subway.
Reducing the time for creating a vaccine, surveillance and cooperation improvement are also among necessary requirements to tackle a pandemic, according to Gates. Lack of proper preparation can cost up to $570 billion annually, he added.
Comment: Gates the vaccine pusher who owns the ebola vaccine: The fragile vaccine house of cards is tumbling fast
Gates' speech at the Munich conference is not the first time the billionaire has voiced concerns about bioterrorism. In January, he warned about the potential dangers of bioterrorism during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking to BBC radio in December 2016, Gates spoke about human vulnerabilities to fast-spreading diseases.
