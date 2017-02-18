Puppet Masters
New Clinton emails? Something bigger? Cryptic WikiLeaks tweets about 'Vault 7'
Sputnik
Thu, 16 Feb 2017 22:21 UTC
WikiLeaks continues to tease the public with the alleged upcoming exposure of new explosive information. Apparently, it may have something to do with Hillary Clinton.
"WikiLeaks asked what is Vault 7, where is Vault 7, when is Vault 7. While the world waits for the 'why' and 'who', we assume that the answer as to 'when' is on February 19," a video released by Anonymous Scandinavia on Twitter says.
"What do Hillary Clinton, Google and WikiLeaks have to do with each other?... Is Hillary Clinton going to be prosecuted?" the video asks.
Zero Hedge reported Wednesday that WikiLeaks, an international non-profit organization that publishes news leaks and classified information has started releasing cryptic questions about the mysterious "Vault 7" on Twitter from February 4, 2017.
Every day the organization posted a question on Twitter with an image attached: "What, Where, When, Who, Why and How did WikiLeaks Acquire Vault 7?"
The riddle has prompted a lively debate among social media platform users. One of the assumptions was connected with the fact that on February 4 the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released "Part 6" of Hillary Clinton's email investigation documents.
Back in March 2016 WikiLeaks launched a searchable archive for over 30,000 emails and email attachments from Hillary Clinton's private email server. The documents span from June 30, 2010 to August 12, 2014.
On July 22, 2016 a collection of Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails leaked to WikiLeaks also found its way to the public domain.
Furthermore, in October and November the organization released thousands of emails belonging to Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta and the second part of DNC emails.
The hack was groundlessly blamed on Russia by then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, although no evidence was presented to confirm these claims. Julian Assange denied that Moscow could have had a hand in it.
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray revealed in early November that the Podesta and DNC emails were not leaked by Russian hackers, but by a Washington insider.
"The source of these emails and leaks has nothing to do with Russia at all. I discovered what the source was when I attended the Sam Adam's whistleblower award in Washington. The source of these emails comes from within official circles in Washington DC. You should look to Washington not to Moscow," former British ambassador told Sputnik.
Some observers argue that the leak could have been the reason behind Hillary Clinton's resounding defeat in the 2016 presidential election.
The question then arises how an upcoming disclosure by WikiLeaks may affect the former Democratic presidential nominee.
Reader Comments
Yes, it's one big tease, but after all that is what the alphabet agencies and MSM did, one big tease with no substance.
Will Wikki leaks provide substance, I guess we will have to wait and see, they certainly provided a firestorm with the last issue of leaks.
All I can say is Burn Baby Burn, the more leaks and information the better, they are caught in there own trap of deception and lies, and as everyone knows a professional liar has to concoct more and more lies to hide the truth.
Will Wikki leaks provide substance, I guess we will have to wait and see, they certainly provided a firestorm with the last issue of leaks.
All I can say is Burn Baby Burn, the more leaks and information the better, they are caught in there own trap of deception and lies, and as everyone knows a professional liar has to concoct more and more lies to hide the truth.
Wiki leaks of the CIA involvement in French Pres elections.
[Link]
[Link]
Yeh! It's about the US, do you think that this would be heard, written or seen in the Western media for public consumption. The US owns the EU, it was a CIA OP all for future consumption. for it's own agenda.
No, the current meme, It's all about Russia and the Russian hack of the western world. BS
LOL, it's not about Russia, it's about how the West, hacks itself for the agenda of the few for the many.
Think about it!
No, the current meme, It's all about Russia and the Russian hack of the western world. BS
LOL, it's not about Russia, it's about how the West, hacks itself for the agenda of the few for the many.
Think about it!
CON JOBS
The only jobs left are con jobs.
Get yours today, get rich and watch and help the world burn.
Hey?? Let's all go toast marshmallows over in Fukushima.
ned,
OUT
The only jobs left are con jobs.
Get yours today, get rich and watch and help the world burn.
Hey?? Let's all go toast marshmallows over in Fukushima.
ned,
OUT
BRAIN DEFECTS, pt. 2
My mistake.
There may still be a few honest jobs.
But these 'honest jobs' only pay a slave's wages.
And no one in their right mind wants one of those.
Now, let's go party, make a bunch of money and have some real fun.
Is it hot at Fukushima or not?
ned,
OUT
My mistake.
There may still be a few honest jobs.
But these 'honest jobs' only pay a slave's wages.
And no one in their right mind wants one of those.
Now, let's go party, make a bunch of money and have some real fun.
Is it hot at Fukushima or not?
ned,
OUT
The seventh vault that can be unlocked (aka Level 7) contains lessons in logic and consistency, IMHO.
Where is logic?
What is logical?
Why is logic relevant?
When is logic present?
Who has logic?
How to perceive logic?
Consistency refers to the causative link of imprinting in logical analysis.
When you perceive the causation that becomes logical you are filled with awe, wonder and amazement at the mystery and magic that is the Grand design of the Creative mind.
Where is logic?
What is logical?
Why is logic relevant?
When is logic present?
Who has logic?
How to perceive logic?
Consistency refers to the causative link of imprinting in logical analysis.
When you perceive the causation that becomes logical you are filled with awe, wonder and amazement at the mystery and magic that is the Grand design of the Creative mind.
It was never about Clinton. It's about the powers behind her.
New Clinton emails? Something bigger? Cryptic WikiLeaks tweets about 'Vault 7'WikiLeaks has puzzled the public with a mysterious "Vault 7" riddle. Given several hints dropped by the organization the world may witness a new disclosure. WikiLeaks says it will be big....