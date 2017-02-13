Earth Changes
California's Oroville Dam too full, spillway fails from sinkhole damage - Update: evacuations ordered downstream
Sat, 11 Feb 2017 19:39 UTC
Comment: Update: Tallest US dam in California might collapse, immediate evacuation ordered - sheriff
The sheriff in Butte County, California has ordered an immediate evacuation of all people below the damaged Oroville dam, which is feared to be in danger of imminent collapse, Reuters reports.
"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered. This is NOT A Drill. This is NOT A Drill. This in NOT A Drill," says the statement posted on the Butte County Sheriff's Facebook page.
The statement refers to the Lake Oroville Dam, located 105 km (65 miles) north of Sacramento.
The dam's spillway was "predicted to fail within the next hour," the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) said at around 4:30pm PST Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday).
"DO NOT TRAVEL NORTH TOWARD OROVILLE," the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said on Facebook, urging evacuees to travel safely in all other directions and help the elderly.
Update (06:56 GMT)
At least 188,000 residents evacuated as water continues to burst through an eroded spillway - prompting fears of massive floods
Officials have ordered at least 188,000 residents near the Oroville Dam with no word yet when evacuations will be lifted because of the uncertainty about the condition of the dam's spillway, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.
Releases through the dam's main, heavily damaged spillway increased to 100,000 cubic feet per second from 55,000 cubic feet per second on Sunday to try to drain Lake Oroville before a failure occurs, said the California Department of Water Resources. Water falling over the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway has stopped as Oroville lake levels dropped low enough.
Lake levels fell for the first time since Saturday and will now allow for inspection of the area. The threat of collapse due to erosion has diminished, said officials at a recent press conference.
On Sunday night, state water authorities used helicopters to drop containers of boulders to fill in the 250-foot-long, 170-foot-wide hole in the main spillway to stabilize the problem.
The cost of repairing a gaping hole in the spillway for the tallest dam in the United States could reach $200million.
Another storm is predicted to hit the area in a few days, which means California's Department of Water Resources will have to continuously monitor inflows into Lake Oroville.
Reader Comments
Without California food products so readily available, people will be hard pressed for alternatives. I'm glad it won't affect the pork supply!
Perhaps this is the 'biblical flood' history says Cali is due for.
History says California could be overdue for biblical, catastrophic floodingCalifornians are always talking about the coming Big One, but what if the big one is a flood, not an earthquake? With this recent cavalcade of rainstorms, there's been renewed interest in a 2011...
That could be potentially a huge catastrophe. Just hope the people living in the flood area evacuate, without waiting for the order. Time you get that, it may be too late.
The Gov. of California and his AGW minions are guilty of interfering with normal procedures in a very wet year. Oroville Dam was part of the water hoarding that has resulted, when room should have been made months ago to accommodate the massive inflows due to the "Pineapple Express" moisture stream.
The PTB refuse to let go of the "Drought" impositions, and that impacts the requests for water that are made yearly.
The official stance by the Dept. of Water Resources is that there is no danger to the Dam itself, but that's wishful thinking overriding common sense.
No repairs are possible until all the snow has melted in the Spring and the lake levels have dropped. So, the heavily damaged spillway is being used, as there is no alternative. They are painted into a corner of their own making. It's all about Money and Greed. All preventable, this should never have happened.
One good tremor now near that dam and it's curtains for downstream.
Stupid, greedy bureaucrats.
Wow, CA's reservoirs went from 'bone-dry' to 'too full' in just a couple of months.
And they say mankind has significant physical influence on climate, LOL!
