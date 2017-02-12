© AFP



Belgium has voiced concerns over the spread ofWahhabism throughout the country and the rest of Europe.According to a Wednesday report by De Standaard, the country's OCAM national crisis center stressed that"We believe that a growing number of mosques and Islamic centers in Belgium, like the rest of Europe, are under the influence of Wahhabism," said the OCAM.Wahhabism is the radical ideology dominating Saudi Arabia, freely preached by government-backed clerics there, and inspiring terrorists worldwide."We also note that the imams of these mosques are regularly being 'salafized' or are already 'salafized'," added the center.It noted that Saudi Arabia has also, who are later encouraged to indoctrinate people in Belgium and other countries with Wahhabism."The Saudi authorities and the Wahhabist establishment have clearly settled on this method to reinforce the influence of the doctrine and practice of Wahhabism in Muslim communities in Europe," it stressed.According to officials, Belgium has the highest amount of extremists leaving the country and joining terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq in proportion to is population.The country has been on high alert since the Brussels airport and underground system attacks last year that left 32 people dead. The attacks were claimed by the Daesh terrorist group, one of whose major regional supporters is widely reported to be Saudi Arabia.