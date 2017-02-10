The numbers are in, and according to the Internal Revenue Service, a record number of Americans expatriated in 2016.According to a report published Thursday on the Federal Register,or expatriated. Overall, this isthan the 4,279 reported in 2015, and 58 percent higher than the 3,415 in 2015.Interestingly, over 2,300 people renounced their citizenship during theThis is nearly double the amount of people who expatriated during the same period in 2015.Part of the reason for this, besides the implied Trump link, is thatWhile most other nations tax based on physical residency, the US taxes based on citizenship, and anyone born in the nation is automatically a citizen. This leaves many having toThis was made more of an issue after thewhich legislated to impose heavy fines and penalties on Americans living abroad who evade paying their US taxes.Choosing to renounce your US citizenship is not a decision to be taken lightly, however.so once it is done, it's done. There is also a $2,350 renunciation fee that must be paid when you turn in your passport to the authorities.The decision is even more costly to wealthy Americans living abroad — thanks to the HEART Act of 2008. According to the legislation, "covered expatriots" accrue large tax liabilities or a "disposition exit tax" if they have a net worth of $2 million, have a five-year average annual income tax liability of $161k or more, or did not file IRS Form 8854 for the previous five years."This exit tax is computed as if the expatriate was to liquidate all of their worldwide assets (known as "deemed sales") on the day before expatriation, and any resulting net gain (calculated as the difference between the hypothetical selling price and the expatriate's total cost basis) greater than $693k (indexed for inflation) would be taxed as capital gains," Forbes detailed last year.Despite the costs, the number of people choosing to give up their US citizenship has risen dramatically since 2012, and