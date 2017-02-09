A 43-year-old man was hospitalized following a Pit Bull attack Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a news release from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 7 deputies responded to 120 Cortez St. in Thibodaux after receiving reports about a man being mauled by a male Pit Bull.The victim was treated on the scene by Acadian Ambulance and transported to Thibodaux Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later released. Animal Control arrived on scene and collected the dead Pit Bull.Investigators said the man went to the residence to visit a female acquaintance that was sleeping inside the house at the time. As the man opened the door to enter the home, he was immediately attacked by the woman's Pit Bull, authorities said.The attack continued into the front yard, and another resident who was passing by called the landlord before the Sheriff's Office was eventually alerted, the news release said.