90% of fatal and disfiguring dog attacks come from one group of breedsNearly 35 years ago, as a young libertarian-leaning farm-and-business reporter and avid runner, I was within a few weeks attacked while running on main-traveled roads in two separate incidents by dogs who were hell-bent on killing me.The first attack came from a German shepherd who gave me many warnings, but I had nowhere to quickly go to be anywhere except in front of his home.The second attack came from a pit bull, who struck silently, from behind, half a block and many doors from his home. I had no knowledge of his existence before I was fighting for my life.Between those two attacks, I also witnessed - - from too far away to help - - another attack by the same German shepherd in almost the same place, which resulted in another man's death from heart failure. Unable to help the man, I caught the German shepherd and took him home. The owner had the German shepherd euthanized.Both the German shepherd (both times) and the pit bull had just escaped from supposedly secure premises. Strict enforcement of confinement and leash laws, the conventional response to dog attacks, could not have prevented either the injuries to me or the man's death.This challenged my libertarian values to the point that I came eventually to hold a strong belief in laws which prevent accidents, as opposed to those which allow individuals to exercise liberties of irresponsibility and lack of foresight that result in harm to the innocent.But I did not change my beliefs immediately. Instead,What initially piqued my interest was the difference between how the German shepherd and the pit bull attacked. Was it a breed-specific phenomenon?These proved to be repetitively predictable phenomena - - but whileWhile 78% of the recognized dog breeds have figured in at least one disfiguring attack, 22% have not, including some of the most popular large breeds.Those who argue against breed-specific laws, including major humane societies with a vested interest in trying to adopt out the pit bulls who now occupy more than a third of animal shelter cage space nationwide, often claim breed-specific legislation "does not work" because "any dog can bite" and pit bulls are supposedly "hard to identify," though one ASPCA-sponsored study recently found that shelter workers accurately identified pit bull lineage 96% of the time.whether it takes the form of outright breed bans, as in Ontario province, Canada, or just adds insurance, confinement, and spay/neuter requirements to the conditions for keeping pit bulls and the handful of other abnormally dangerous breeds, as in San Francisco.Even where not strictly enforced, breed-specific legislation has had a deterrent effect, helping Denver, for instance, to have had conspicuously fewer serious dog attacks since it enacted a pit bull ban in 1989 than other cities of comparable size but only conventional confinement laws to protect the public.Those who argue to the contrary are simply disregarding the data, more than 34 years of which may be seen at http://www.animals24-7.org/2016/01/21/links-to-more-than-100-reasons-why-breed-specific-legislation-needs-to-be-enforced-and-reinforced/