Very, very bad idea: US may designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group after surge in diplomatic meetings
Sputnik
Wed, 08 Feb 2017 22:30 UTC
Trump and his cabinet regard Iran as "the clearest danger to US interests," a senior aide told Reuters. "They've been looking for ways to turn up the heat," the official added.
The IRGC is labeled by the Times of Israel as Iran's most powerful military and political institution. The IRGC has jurisdiction over the IRGC Quds Force, which the Israeli media outlet claims is involved in propping up Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) noted in a report titled "Iran: Politics, Human Rights, and U.S. Policy," that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Basiji organization within the IRGC, as well as the Law Enforcement Forces, also factor into Iran's most "prominent" security organizations.
US Press Secretary Sean Spicer last week gave the floor to White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a White House daily media conference. Flynn then announced that Washington is "officially" putting Tehran "on notice." The US State Department's tensions with Tehran, over alleged Iranian financial support of terror groups, dates to 1984, when the Middle Eastern nation was declared a state sponsor of terrorism by Washington's diplomatic service, according to the US State Department website. Iranian officials have rejected the charge that Tehran supports terrorism, pointing instead to long-standing evidence that Saudi Arabia supports global terror, including the funding of participants in the 9/11 terror attacks on US soil.
Days after Flynn's "notice," Iran conducted its first successful test of a Sumar cruise missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The White House issued new sanctions, directed against Iranian entities on Friday. The sanctions were imposed on individuals or groups thought to strengthen Iran's ballistic missile program, Vox reported, including two Chinese companies and three Chinese nationals.
According to a CRS document on Iran, sanctions targeting the IRGC have been in place since 2005. Under Executive Order 13382, signed by President George W. Bush in 2005, "numerous Iranian entities, including the IRGC itself, have been designated," the 2016 report said, adding that EO 13382 "remains in force." EO 13382 was aimed at banning US transactions with organizations "determined to be supporting international proliferation," researchers said.
Further unilateral action against Tehran is unlikely to gain support from Beijing. "The sanctions will not help in enhancing trust among the different parties involved and will not help in resolving international problems," Chinese spokesman Lu Kang said.
A sanctions strategist from the administration of US President Barack Obama told Vox he was "very confident" that Trump's sanctions "were prepared under Obama," noting that Obama was willing to "hit the Chinese companies too, with some frequency."
Comment: There's a flurry of Middle East meetings: Trump hails Erdogan as strategic partner and NATO ally
Equally, Turkey announced on Tuesday that the first session of the Turkish-Saudi Arabian bilateral coordination council in Ankara on Thursday would bring the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir to the Turkish capital. Al-Jubeir is expected to meet Erdogan. (By the way, Erdogan is also due to travel to Saudi Arabia in the weekend.) Now, consider the following:
It won't require much ingenuity to connect the dots and figure out what the surge of diplomatic activity relates to. It's Iran, stupid!
- Trump calls King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Zayid on January 29;
- NSA Michael Flynn comes out with his famous statement on Iran in February 1;
- Trump meets King Abdullah of Jordan on February 2;
- NSA Flynn makes a second threatening statement on Iran on February 3;
- Trump calls Erdogan on Feb 7;
- Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir visits Ankara on February 7-8;
- CIA chief Mike Pompeo to meet Erdogan in Ankara on February 9;
- Erdogan is due to travel to Saudi Arabia in the weekend.
Reader Comments
That's it then. Europe and N.America can keep their clear consciences knowing that the death of a few hundred thousand more in Iran will be in the name of fighting terrorism.
As the article states it was in 1984 that Iran was declared a state sponsor of terrorism by the US. Now 1984 was in the middle of the Iran-Iraq war that the US fought against Iran by using their then puppet Saddam Hussein as the instrument. That war lasted 8 years and caused a million dead and it taught Iran a strong lesson that it had to be able to defend itself so any potential aggressor would think twice. The question is of course whether they are capable of thinking at all.
The US has a cheek to say Iran is the biggest threat to US interests in the region. Why? Because their country happens to be in the way? So much for Trump saying the US will stop interventions abroad. Well i guess they expected the Saudis to do the job of defeating the Houthis. Looks like more of the same to me. Maybe the increase in violations in Ukraine is intentional, with Trumps blessing?
