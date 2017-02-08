Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
These bad people are putting their countries closer and closer to our military bases:
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!The following graphics prove that Russia and Iran want war: