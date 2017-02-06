Trump lambasted the landmark nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and United States, plus Germany), and the European Union.
In the first part of the interview with Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, which was published on Sunday, Trump said "they [Iran] have total disregard for our country, they're the number one terrorist state, they're sending money all over the place and weapons." Earlier in February, one day after the White House imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to a ballistic missile test, US Defense Secretary James Mattis called Tehran the world's "biggest state sponsor of terrorism."
Comment: Trump and Mattis must have misspoken! Surely they meant the US, SA and Israel! These accusatory edicts will not impress Russia, nor cement any kind of trusting relationship.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif: "We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement."
"It's no secret for anyone that Moscow and Washington hold diametrically-opposed views on many international and regional policy issues," said Peskov. "Meanwhile, it can't be and should not be an obstacle when it comes to forging normal communication and pragmatic mutually-beneficial relations between Russia and the US."
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, is currently being arranged, Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday. "Such contacts are being prepared. We'll inform you of the possible date in due time," Peskov said when asked if a meeting with the Iranian president was on Putin's schedule. Earlier on Monday, Russia's ambassador to Iran, Levan Dzhagaryan, told RIA Novosti that "Rouhani's visit [to Russia] is expected to take place in late March."
"During the talks with the Russian leadership, [the sides] will discuss the main aspects of bilateral relations concerning the political and trade and economic sectors. Aside from this, attention will be paid to the most urgent issues on the regional agenda, such as the situation in Afghanistan, the Caspian problem, and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Dzhagaryan said. The Syrian issue will also "take up significant space in the agenda of negotiations," the ambassador added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed the Kremlin's statement, stressing that Tehran takes an active part in fighting Islamic State (IS, previously ISIS/ISIL). "Iran has never been complicit in any links to IS or Al-Nusra Front whatsoever," the minister said.
Comment: Lavrov commented further: "Iran contributes to fighting against Daesh via the armed forces, which it supports on the Syrian territory, at the request of the Syrian government, and we have been advocating for a long time for establishing a universal front line against terrorism... I am convinced that if we have an objective approach toward potential participants of such a coalition, Iran, of course, needs to be part of our common efforts,"
In fact, Tehran has been taking part in the negotiations to settle the Syrian crisis.
"Moreover, Iran contributes to combatting IS. We have long advocated the idea of creating a unified anti-terrorist front. I am convinced that Iran must be part of our common effort if we evaluate potential contributors to such an alliance objectively," Lavrov said.
