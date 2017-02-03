The British understandably try to forget that their empire was the fruit of military conquest and of brutal wars involving physical and cultural extermination

Yet the sheer scale and continuity of imperial repression over the years has never been properly laid out and documented.

For much of its early history, the British ruled their empire through terror

The rebellions and resistance of the subject peoples of empire were so extensive that we may eventually come to consider that Britain's imperial experience bears comparison with the exploits of Genghis Khan or Attila the Hun rather than with those of Alexander the Great