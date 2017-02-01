House Bill 331 (HB331) was introduced by Rep. Lynn Morris (R-Nixa) to mitigate concerns regarding vaccine safety. With the exception of health emergencies determined by the Department of Health & Senior Services with concurrence from the governor, the following provision would apply:
Beginning August 28, 2018, no vaccine containing mercury or other metal for preservation or other purpose shall be administrated to a child or adult in a public health clinic in Missouri.HB331 begins the process of nullifying potential vaccine mandates, which generally have their basis in federal recommendations or guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although these federal rules are not technically binding, they often influence policy-makers and individuals at the local and state levels to adopt coercive mandates regarding mercury-laced vaccines and other toxic substances.
By taking the rule-making power back into their own hands, the state of Missouri can disconnect from federal control and restore its sovereignty on this key issue.
NECESSITY
Measures such as HB331 push back against federal narratives regarding immunizations. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) downplays concerns regarding the use of thimerosal, a preservative containing mercury. They even admit on their own website that mercury is still being used to preserve certain vaccines:
Thimerosal, which is approximately 50% mercury by weight, has been one of the most widely used preservatives in vaccines... While the use of mercury-containing preservatives has declined in recent years with the development of new products formulated with alternative or no preservatives, thimerosal has been used in some immune globulin preparations, anti-venins, skin test antigens, and ophthalmic and nasal products, in addition to certain vaccines.As the FDA downplays the concerns related to thimerosal and mercury in vaccines, whistle-blowers are singing a different tune. The National Vaccine Information Center, a non-profit watchdog organization, reports that the threat is still alarming - especially pertaining to infants:
Most infants are still routinely given Thimerosal-containing influenza vaccine even though there are Thimerosal-free and vaccines with trace amounts of Thimerosal. Infants receiving a Thimerosal-containing influenza vaccine are dosed at 6 months with 12.5 mcg of ethyl mercury and at 7 months with an additional 12.5 mcg. Adult Thimerosal-containing vaccines contain roughly 25mcg.The CDC aids the FDA in promulgating their point of view. Although the CDC attempts to maintain a veneer of independence and credibility, there are facts showing that narrative to be false. The CDC Foundation boasts that it helps the CDC "do more, faster." It is able to do this because the CDC Foundation receives annual fundingfrom a host of corporations including Pharmaceutical giants Merck, Roche, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
In turn for the contributions, the CDC gives recommendations that fall in line with the agenda of their funders. For instance, the help section of their website minimizes the impact of mercury in vaccines. It implores people that thimerosal is proper for injection because it contains the safe kind of mercury. The CDC claims the following:
Mercury is a naturally occurring element found in the earth's crust, air, soil, and water. Two types of mercury to which people may be exposed — methylmercury and ethylmercury — are very different.
Methylmercury is the type of mercury found in certain kinds of fish. At high exposure levels methylmercury can be toxic to people. In the United States, federal guidelines keep as much methylmercury as possible out of the environment and food, but over a lifetime, everyone is exposed to some methylmercury.
Thimerosal contains ethylmercury, which is cleared from the human body more quickly than methylmercury, and is therefore less likely to cause any harm.
Comment: The above claim is bogus. Ethylmercury actually converts to methylmercury in the body. It's not excreted. It's just transformed.
If accepted by enough Americans, this "good mercury" talking point that is driven by CDC and their Big Pharma foundation donors could easily lead to mandatory vaccinations being adopted. Legislation like HB331 stops that from happening before the problem can even develop.
The state of Missouri now has the opportunity to lead on this important issue, and to become the potential standard bearer for resisting federal vaccine policy at the state level.
WHAT'S NEXT
HB331 has not been referred to a committee at the present time. It must pass through its committee assignment by a majority vote before being considered by the full House. Stay in touch with our Tenther Blog and our Tracking and Action Center for the latest updates.
Missouri: New bill to ban giving mercury containing vaccines at public health clinicsA Missouri House bill would ban public health clinics from administering vaccines that contain mercury or any other metal put into the vaccine for preservation purposes, contradicting approved...