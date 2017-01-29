Society's Child
Texas mosque destroyed in blaze, cause of fire unknown
RT
Sun, 29 Jan 2017 09:16 UTC
The Islamic Center of Victoria was reported to be on fire at around 2 am and was engulfed in flames when emergency services attended the scene, according to the Victoria Advocate.
Firefighters battled the intense flames for four hours before managing to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Victoria Fire Marshal's Office has launched an investigation assisted by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Victoria Fire Department Chief Taner Drake asked the public not to jump to any conclusions about the cause of the fire.
The President of the Islamic Center, Shahid Hashmi, told the Victoria Advocate he would not speculate on whether the fire was an arson attack but said the center had been burgled last week. A number of electronic devices were reported stolen in that incident.
The Islamic center was previously vandalised in 2013 when a man spray painted "H8", the short form for hate, on the front of the building.
The center expressed its gratitude to the community. Posting on Facebook, it thanked those for their support and asked for the tragedy not to be politicised.
A public prayer service was held on the grass area of the center Saturday morning as the local community came to terms with the destruction of the mosque.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to rebuild the place of worship, home to some 100 worshippers, and has already raised more than 100,000 of its $450,000 target.
With all the anti-Muslim hysteria swirling in the US, and authorities are baffled... yeah right.
If there is an anti-muslim hysteria as you say, it's only a knee jerk human reaction to a percieved threat to self preservation, the most base instinct is the will to live. No other culture, but the islamists are randomly blowing people up to please their apparently blood thirsty god, or the followers misplaced zeal to win favor by killing as many non believers as possible. A death cult? It is certainly no religion of peace as advertised. Peace at what cost? Must all submit to win peace? Are the liberals ready to submit when they sell out their neighbors for good standing? Will they point out all their jew neighbors to the muslim ptb? Lets hope Islam, or Liberalism never obtain power absolutely.
strategery You have learned nothing here about how most of the "the islamists randomly blowing people up to please their apparently blood thirsty god" are Americas tools?
Those islamists in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iraq are the USA's creation using Gulf states money all being done for the ZIONISTS that control US government officials,.
eg how about this little doozy for you;
Clinton Email: We Must Destroy Syria For Israel
"The email makes it clear that it has been US policy from the very beginning to violently overthrow the Syrian government—and specifically to do this because it is in Israel's interests"
If you want to familiarize yourself with a blood thirsty God then i think you should check out Yahweh Sabaoth - he who musters armies
[Link]
and their chosen people who consider us goyim.
Per chance are you one of the chosen people?
the compulsive hoarder stratergery is just confused...Yahweh is the old testament god.
Jesus is the new testament god ..god from god..true light to true light..I and the father are one.
So God Jesus was sent by God the Father to correct the Father's murderous genocidal juvenile egotistic childish behavior.
But Jesus is the word and the word was god..so Jesus was Jahweh correcting him self to him self.
Anyone confused...???
Makes sense to a Christian.
I am chosen to eat at red lobster tonight.
But no, i'm not, nor have i ever been a member of that party. What does it mean to be a goyim? I know no jews, except for the one married to my sis. No wonder she doesn't invite me for thanksgiving!
Is turkey kosher? Get your hands off my sister, you damned dirty ape!! Soylent green is people!! It's people!!!!!
Probably cheaper to level the site and erect a marquee for worshippers for when the weather is bad.
