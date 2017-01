© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



Trump is expected to order a multi-month ban on allowing refugees into the United States except for religious minorities escaping persecution, until more aggressive vetting is in place.



Another order will block visas being issued to anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, said the aides and experts, who asked not to be identified.



The border security measures could include directing the construction of a border wall with Mexico and other actions to reduce the number of illegal immigrants living inside the United States.

Other measures may include directing all agencies to finish work on a biometric identification system for non-citizens entering and exiting the United States and a crackdown on immigrants fraudulently receiving government benefits, according to the congressional aides and immigration experts.



To restrict illegal immigration, Trump has promised to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and to deport illegal migrants living inside the United States. ( Reuters, Emphasis added)

It also has a bearing on America's military agenda in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Pakistan.In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump called for the "civilized world" to unite "against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth."It is worth noting that Trump'scoincides with the confirmation ofas head of the CIA. Pompeo is a Tea Party Republican, member of the House Intelligence Committee, with little experience in the practice of US intelligence.He views Muslims as a threat to Christianity and Western civilization. He is identified as "a radical Christian extremist" who believes that the "global war on terrorism" (GWOT) constitutes a "war between Islam and Christianity".In other words, he is a firm support of the "global war on terrorism" (GWOT) doctrine, under the banner of a "holy war against Islam".GWOT is "On the Table" of the Trump Administration as an instrument of US intelligence. (Amply documented Al Qaeda and ISIS are "intelligence assets" i.e. constructs of the CIA. In turn, Al Qaeda and ISIS affiliated terrorists in Syria and Iraq are the foot-soldiers of US-NATO).The mainstay of US intelligence ops. using "Islamic terrorists" as instruments of destabilization and destruction prevails. Of relevance, the ban on Muslims entering the US is also part of a Homeland Security agenda.It is therefore unlikely that there will be a major shift under a Trump administration in regards to America's military agenda in the Middle East. According to Reuters: "President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that includeThese countries are identified as "terror prone" nations, despite the fact that the US is covertly supporting terrorism in these countries.Sectarian profiling prevails in regards to immigration. The ban does not apply to Christian refugees from Syria and Iraq:Both Trump and his nominee for Attorney general,(yet to be confirmed by the US Senate) have said "they would focusrather than placing a ban on people who follow a specific religion". Yet the executive order does not seem to make that distinction: