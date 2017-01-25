© Russell Cheyne / Reuters



"It's a massive defeat for the government," the former SNP leader said, speaking from the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.Accusing the ruling Tory party of trying to act "like thieves in the night" by attempting to circumvent parliament in triggering the Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which will officially kick-start Brexit negotiations with Brussels, Salmond expressed confidence that his party would be able to shape the terms of the UK's exit.said Salmond, who retains his MP seat at Westminster.The amendments will demand that the government publish its Brexit negotiating tactics before triggering Article 50, and ask the UK to soften the impact of its separation from the EU, and remain inside it, if no deal can be reached after the requisite two year negotiation period."The question is what type of Brexit...Theresa May has no mandate to take the country out of the European Single Market - that wasn't on the ballot paper during the vote, nor does she have the right to ride roughshod over the opinions of the nations of Scotland and Northern Ireland, who voted very substantially in favor of Remain," said Salmond."This is a long way from being over," he added, stressing that May will have to take into account the interests of Scotland."In these circumstances [of] Theresa May flinging down the gauntlet, she can expect [Scotland's First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon to pick it up," he said.In contrast to Salmond, David Davis, the secretary of state for exiting the EU said that a "straightforward" Brexit bill, which would narrowly focus on triggering Article 50, could be presented to Parliament as soon as Thursday.A part of the High Court ruling stated that May's government would not have to obtain assent from the Scottish National Assembly, and other regional parliaments to exit the European Union, in what Salmond described as a betrayal of guarantees offered prior to the independence referendum. Nonetheless, speaking to RT, Salmond insisted that England must respect Scotland as an economic partner, if not as a political entity."Theresa May is fawning to Donald Trump, desperate to get a trade deal with the United States.