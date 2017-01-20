© @AlexR_DC / Twitter

Protesters outside the "Deploraball" have been hit with pepper spray grenades ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. RT America is on the scene in Washington, DC."There are explosions," Rubinstein saidSome people leaving the Deploraball, the pre-inaugural party to celebrate Trump's election, were targeted by protesters, who threw projectiles.A protester was also seen lighting a fire in the street.Another fire was seen smoldering in a trash can. Plants along the street were also ripped out and thrown.Police sprayed protesters with an unconfirmed substance, possibly pepper spray or mace, at a high pressure.The Deploraball is a pre-inaugural party to celebrate Trump's election. About a thousand so-called "deplorables" are expected to attend the event at the National Press Club.