As the nation prepares for the peaceful transfer of power on Inauguration Day,On the Wednesday, January 18 broadcast of CNN's The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer aired a segment with a chyron featuring the headlineDuring that "developing" segment, Blitzer and correspondent Brian Todd discussed what would happen if the unthinkable occurred on January 20.Blitzer introduced the segment, saying,and from there, CNN contributor Brian Todd took over toThe upshot was that in the case of both heads of state being killed, the Secretary of State would take over. Currently that man is Secretary of State John Kerry, But in case some objected becauseThe report also noted thatSo, in CNN's analysis, most of the people who would take over inSo while most of the country is looking to enjoy the day's events and waiting expectantly to hear what our new president will have to say for his first address as our leader,Perhaps CNN is still stuck in anger, the second stage of grief.