A US congresswoman made a secret "fact-finding trip" to the Syrian capital Damascus days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.Democratic Representative and Iraq War veteran Tulsi Gabbard visited Damascus "to meet with a number of individuals and groups including religious leaders, humanitarian workers, refugees and government and community leaders," Gabbard's spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday.The exact dates of the trip were kept secret for security reasons, but her office said the Hawaii lawmaker was currently in the Middle East.The congresswoman unveiled a measure in Congress late last year that would prohibit Washington from funding or arming militant groups seeking to overthrow the Syrian government, including Fateh al-Sham, al-Qaeda, and Daesh.," she said on the House floor as she introduced the Stop Arming Terrorists Act.Gabbard met with Trump two weeks after his election victory in November to discuss Syria policy, raising speculation that the incoming president might consider her for a position in his administration.The lawmaker said at the time that she shared with Trump her "grave concerns that escalating the war in Syria by implementing a so-called no fly/safe zone would be disastrous for the Syrian people, our country and the world."In his first interview after his election, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the US should shift its resources to fighting Daesh terrorists rather than trying to oust President Assad.," he told the newspaper on November 11.The president-elect also raised the prospect of possible rapprochement with Russia in order to find a solution to the Syria conflict.