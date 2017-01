© The 4th Media

© The Times

the Bush administration's decision to invade Iraq may have been the worst in U.S. history;

that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is a natural talent who will bring about an accord with Israel

Trump plans to keep using social media including Twitter once he's in the White House to sidestep the press and communicate directly with his followers

People entering the U.S. will face "extreme" security checks, possibly including some European nationals

with Germany's Bild ( paywall ) and London's Sunday Times ( paywall ), Donald Trump did what he failed to do in his first US press conference, and covered an extensive amount ofmuch of which however will likely please neither the pundits, nor the markets.Among the numerous topics covered in the Bild interview, he calledpredicted that otherin leaving the bloc andover a planned plant in Mexico, according to a Sunday interview granted to Germany's Bild newspaper that will raise concerns in Berlin over trans-Atlantic relations. Furthermore, in his first "exclusive" interview in the UK granted to the Sunday Times, Trump said he willwithin weeks of taking officeTrump revealed that he wasto visit him "right after" he gets into the White House and wants a trade agreement between the two countries secured "very quickly".Trump told the Times that other countries would follow Britain's lead in leaving the European Union, claiming it had been"I think it's very tough," he said. "People, countries want their own identity and the UK wanted its own identity."Elsewhere, quoted in German from a conversation held in English, Trump predicted Britain's exit from the EU will be a success andwith the purpose of beating the U.S. in international trade. For that reason, Trump said, he's fairly, according to Bild. According to Bloomberg , Trump's comments "leave little doubt that he will stick to campaign positions andputting him fundamentally at odds with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on issues from free trade and refugees to security and the EU's role in the world."Trump then attacked another carmaker, previously unnoticed by the president-elect, when he warned the United States will imposeon cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at. A BMW spokeswoman said a BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The plant in Mexico would be an addition to existing 3 Series production facilities in Germany and China. Trump said BMW shouldbecause this would be "much better" for the company.He went on to say Germany was a great car producer, borne out bycars being a frequent sight in New York, but there wasGermans were not buying Chevrolets at the same rate, he said, making the business relationship an unfair one-way street. He said he was anThe BMW spokeswoman said the company was "very much at home in the U.S.,"Going back to foreign policy, Trump discussed his stance on Russia and suggestedimposed for Vladimir Putin's encroachment on Ukrainewhile NATO, he said, "has problems." "[NATO] is obsolete, first because it was designed many, many years ago," Bild quoted Trump as saying about the trans-Atlantic military alliance.While those comments expanded on doubts Trump raised about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during his campaign, he reserved some of his most dismissive remarks for the EU and Merkel, whoseHe further elaborated on this stance in the Times interview, where he said he wasWhen asked about the prospect of a nuclear arms reduction deal with Russia, Trump told the newspaper in an interview: "For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it."Additionally, Trump said Brexit will turn out to be a "great thing." Trump said he would work very hard to get a trade deal with the United Kingdom "done quickly and done properly". Trump praised Britons for voting last year to leave the EU. People and countries want their own identity and don't want outsiders to come in and "destroy it."Bild cited Trump as saying. "If you ask me, more countries will leave," he was quoted as saying.While Trumphe said that Britain was forced to accept, the U.K.'s number of asylum applications in 2015of the 890,000 refugees who arrived in Germany that year at the peak of Europe's migrant crisis.With Merkel facing an unprecedented challenge from the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany as she seeks a fourth term this fall, Trump was asked whether he'd like to, adding that while he, who's been in office for 11 years,and she has hurt Germany by letting "all these illegals" into the country.Among Trump's other comments to Bild::But perhaps the most troubling, if only to legacy US diplomatic relations, was that, as the Times noted, "despite all of Mr Trump's expressions of admiration for Mr Putin and Mrs Merkel, he revealed that- but let's see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all."It is unclear if thismany of which quite shocking in their audacity and scope, isfor further negotiations, something Trump has proven quite adept at doingor if these are actually meant to serve as a basis for future US policy; if it is the latter, when US markets reopen they may have a distinct case of indigestion because whileout of Trump on his policies, what emerged in these two interview is hardly it.