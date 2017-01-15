In a truly remarkable bit of honesty and candor regarding the U.S. national-security establishment, new Senate minority leader Charles Schumer has accused President-elect Trump of "being really dumb."... for taking on the CIA and questioning its conclusions regarding Russia.



"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.... He's being really dumb to do this."



[...]



No president since John F. Kennedy has dared to take on the CIA or the rest of the national security establishment [...] They knew that if they opposed the national-security establishment at a fundamental level, they would be subjected to retaliatory measures.



Kennedy... After the Bay of Pigs, he vowed to tear the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter them to the winds. He also fired CIA Director Allen Dulles, who, in a rather unusual twist of fate, would later be appointed to the Warren Commission to investigate Kennedy's murder.



Kennedy's antipathy toward the CIA gradually extended to what President Eisenhower had termed the military-industrial complex, especially when it proposed Operation Northwoods, which called for fraudulent terrorist attacks to serve as a pretext for invading Cuba, and when it suggested that Kennedy initiate a surprise nuclear attack on the Soviet Union.



[...]



Worst of all, from the standpoint of the national-security establishment, [Kennedy] initiated secret personal negotiations with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, both of whom, by this time, were on the same page as Kennedy.



[...]



Kennedy was fully aware of the danger he faced by taking on such a formidable enemy.

True peace is not good for military industrial complex business; true peace, without the persistence of grave threats, and plenty of sparks of chaos to back it up, cannot be tolerated

You know, we look at the president, we look at what he said, we look at what he might do, and we look at his advisers, but quite frankly, there is an outside source, which we refer to as a deep state or a shadow government. There is a lot of influence by people that are actually more powerful than our government itself, our president and on up . I mean, you take for instance how our government gets involved in elections around the world, whether it's in the Middle East or Ukraine.