The government troops and armed opposition concluded a truce in Barada Valley near the Syrian capital.The Syrian army and militants of the armed opposition have agreed on a truce in Barada Valley, the agreement was reached without the UN participation, Syrian state media reported."The agreement will cover 10 villages and was signed with 1,200 people [militants]. The situation was settled by the Syrian government and interested sides without UN interference or presence," the Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported.In late December, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. Al-Nusra Front militants also seized the Ain al-Fija water pumping station. On Wednesday, January 11, the Damascus province governor said agreements had been reached with militants for engineers to access the Ain al-Fija facilities and on repair of the water pipeline in Barada Valley. A few hours later, militants denied that any deals had been reached with the Syrian leadership.Al-Ikhbariya reported Friday citing the Damascus governor that engineers had been allowed to enter the facilities in Ain al-Fija, and water supply would be restored in full soon.A source told Sputnik Thursday that the Syrian army would continue the military operation in Barada Valley until militants started honoring the reached agreements.Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.