A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck 186 kilometres west of Port Hardy, on the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported at 7:49 a.m. Pacific Time. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a tsunami warning, watch or advisory for the pacific coast.

In an online post, Natural Resources says there are no reports of damage and none would be expected.

The quake occurred in the seismically active area along the Cascadia subduction zone off Vancouver Island, where two plates of the earth's crust meet.


The government department's website says the squeezing of the plates causes about 300 small temblors every year in southwestern B.C., but warns the plates could eventually snap loose, generating a devastating offshore "subduction"' earthquake with a magnitude of 9 or greater.