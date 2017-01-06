An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Khonj city in southern Iranian province of Fars leaving four people dead.Managing Director of Crisis Management Center at Provincial Governor's Office of Fars Province Hassan Fayazpour said the earthquake had struck four villages in Khonj region at 06:30 local time.The official, while noting that the epicenter of the quake was in an area at longitude of 53.18 and latitude of 28.11, said the earth tremor was first believed to have only left financial losses though deployment of rescue teams reveled that four people had been killed.Fayazpour expounded that four foreign nationals living in an orchard's guardroom were killed and one was injured after the room was rocked by the quake."Three more people were also injured in a different location who were taken to a medical center though they were discharged after receiving ambulatory treatment."The tremor has also caused an electricity outage, said the official emphasizing that rescue teams are in the scene and crisis management forces are on high alert.