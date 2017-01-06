People in Central New Zealand woke up to a severe earthquake of magnitude 5.3. The quake which rattled the country once again within a span of ten days was felt by thousands of citizens.As per Geonet, the quake struck 20km southwest of Seddon in Marlborough at around 12:17 am early Friday.So far reports of any injuries or damages have not been reported though the quake was felt by more than 6300 people from Auckland to Invercargill. The lower half of the North Island and top of the South Island is said to have felt more aftershocks.Not to forget, the country has recovered with efforts from the 6.5 magnitude tremor that was felt in the year 2013 and then around two months back, a 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura tremor has also led to widespread damages to the parts of the country especially around north Canterbury and Wellington.Moreover, a severe 5.5 magnitude earthquake had rattled the country on December 28 which was just around ten days back.