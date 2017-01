All States except Florida (80% of US Land) are less than 32°F

25 States (30% Land) Below 0 °F

6 States Below -20°F

© Jesse Farrell

We've known that the USA is in for a bi-coastal blast of cold air, snow, and heavy rains, but this map by Jesse Farrell shows just have much of the contiguous USA have below freezing temperatures this morning.Here is a summary of temperatures seen this morning by states:Of course, though not seen in the map above, Alaska has subfreezing temperatures, and Hawaii has subfreezing temperatures on the mountain peaks of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea -not unusual for this time of year, but it is important not to exclude the 49th, and 50th states from any discussion about the USA.Meanwhile, a once in a decade storm will hit California this weekend