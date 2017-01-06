Here is a summary of temperatures seen this morning by states:
- All States except Florida (80% of US Land) are less than 32°F
- 25 States (30% Land) Below 0 °F
- 6 States Below -20°F
Meanwhile, a once in a decade storm will hit California this weekend.
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
Hi everyone, I have loaded up this article numerous times over the last couple of months to just feel sane again for a couple of minutes. I have...
If u live in an earthquake prone area u might want to check out [Link] I just recently started checking out his channel again (I first found out...
that show is messed up. As the Walking Dead pushes the limits of how much violence, blood and gore can be accepted on national television. This...
Makes a mockery of the Nobel peace prize, methinks. Then again the terrorist group known as the white helmets were nominees last year. Henry...
Facebook Live should be renamed Facebook Death, as more disturbing and deadly videos are filmed exclusively for the world's largest social media...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE