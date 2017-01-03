The Curious Case of Indian Chickens

The Pounds Keep Coming

The Virus in Americans

A New Way to Manage Fat—Stop the Blame

How Does a Virus Lead To Fat?

(1) It increases the uptake of glucose from the blood and converts it to fat; (2) it increases the creation of fat molecules through fatty acid synthase, an enzyme that creates fat; and (3) it enables the creation of more fat cells to hold all the fat by committing stem cells, which can turn into either bone or fat, into fat. So the fat cells that exist are getting bigger, and the body is creating more of them."