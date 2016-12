© Flickr/ Day Donaldson

The number-one killer of American troops is not Daesh, but suicide, according to the latest Pentagon data.While experts have struggled to pinpoint the root cause of the rampant suicides, suicide rates for US veterans back home have shot up 32.2 percent since 2001, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA)."Maybe there's a universal stress on everyone in the military that affects them in profound ways," Rajeev Ramchand, a military suicide researcher told USA Today. Former Army General Peter Chiarelli added, "This really is an illness," emphasizing that self-murder is "not because you're weak."