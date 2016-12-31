Society's Child
'She Her Hers': Pronoun pins handed out at University of Kansas
NBC News
Fri, 30 Dec 2016 22:41 UTC
Various University of Kansas Libraries employees now sport the square-shaped pins, with extra ones also doled out to interested students, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
Library leaders say the buttons are part of the library system's "You Belong Here" marketing effort meant to lure undergraduates and ensure that they feel welcome, including transgender students.
The buttons come in three versions: "He him his," ''She her hers" and, for people who don't identify themselves as male or female, "They them theirs."
"Because gender is, itself, fluid and up to the individual," a sign at the libraries reads. "Each person has the right to identify their own pronouns, and we encourage you to ask before assuming someone's gender. Pronouns matter! Misgendering someone can have lasting consequences, and using the incorrect pronoun can be hurtful, disrespectful, and invalidate someone's identity."
At Kansas, library workers can choose whether they want to wear them, said Rebecca Smith, the library system's chief of communications and advancement.
Extra buttons are available at some library counters, and the libraries have reordered them at least once to keep up with demand, Smith said.
"We've told all of our front-line employees, if a student asks, give them a button," Smith said.
"A commitment to support the voices of marginalized people is part and parcel to the libraries' commitment to the values of the First Amendment," added Kevin Smith, the university's libraries dean who is not related to Rebecca Smith.
Comment: This pronoun confusion is really dangerous:
Reader Comments
Well said Joan, i couldn't agree more.
On a lighter note check this out. [Link]
Any excuse to post a Monty Python link. lol.
@graeme15b thanks for the link, LOL, always enjoyed Monty Python.
"Are you The Judean People's Front?"
"F_ck off! We're The People's Front of Judea!".
Unrelated Python funny, "Agatha Christie". LOL....[Link]
Sigh, obviously right on the ball with things that 'matter'.
"Wolf Nipple Chips" 2 for 1!
@graeme15b: HILARIOUS (and dead on point.)
R.C.
Mine Are 'Leave Me/Us the F Alone.'
R.C.
I have lived a good few years on this earth, and some would say I am on the downward slope (personally I don't think so) I never thought I would live to see the biological origins of life on this planet challenged.
And not only that, given so many designations that the mind boggles, this is insanity and demonstrates to me disintegration and societal collapse.
How can it be any other way, so many opposing views in a cacophony of discordant voices and ideas on gender and what words to subscribe a to a living being that is all in the mind of the beholder.
And now we PC to keep everyone in line to make sure those designations are ....what....respected.
Not to mention how we should address one another. Things have sure progressed.... maybe that was the wrong word.