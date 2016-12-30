© Global Research



Syria is headed toward more battles but a peace deal is visible on the 2017 horizon. Sometimes diplomacy necessitates the language of guns and fire to impose peace on the participants. One thing is certain: the jihadists certainly will not be laying down their arms for the simple reason that this would blow away the essence of their ideology: they would have to choose to migrate to a country outside Syria.

As planned by the Russian forces theThere are no longer beheadings by Takfiris in East-Aleppo. Instead a Christmas mass could be held in the damaged Elias Cathedral in the Old City in east-Aleppo.A total of aboutduring the evacuation of east-Aleppo. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross someThe UN Humanitarian Relief Organization found thatCurrently the area is searched by sapper teams and severalwere found. Several exploded and killed dozens of Syrian army soldiers.were found of Syrian soldiers and civilians executed by al-Qaeda, Ahrar al Sham and other U.S. supported groups, presumably shortly before their evacuation. The Syrian government had wanted to negotiate their release before the evacuation. But an estimate of the additional death toll by a prolonged presence of the Takfiris during negotiations was high and international politics demanded a fast solution of the crisis.Many weapon and food storage were found as well as intact health clinics.The weapons and ammunition found - mostly- are estimated to be aboutin value.Theand some of itsare trying to capture Al-Bab, east of Aleppo, from Islamic State forces. TheirThe proxy forces ran away instead of fighting ISIS. On Dec 22 a suicide bomber killed some 16 Turkish soldiers. In total some 80-90 Turkish soldiers were killed during the short campaign so far - more than Russian soldiers killed in Syria since the start of their campaign more than a year ago. Ten of the most modern tanks in the Turkish army, German build Leopard 2A4, have been damaged or destroyed by ISIS forces. These use U.S. manufactured TOW anti-tank missiles provided by the CIA to support "moderate rebels" fighting the Syrian government. ISIS pictures of battle damage in Al-Bab show UK/U.S. supporteddoing "rescue" work.The Turkish army now sentas well as artillery to get a hold of Al-Bab.in Syrian air space and the U.S. has denied all air support. Today thefighting ISIS in Al-Bab. (Remember that not so long ago neocon propagandists were claiming that Russia's Giving ISIS An Air Force.)In east-Syria ISIS is again trying to capture the government held enclave in Deir Ezzor but has failed so far to make any gain. Kurdish YPG forces and some bribed tribal Arab groups with the (rather funny) name Syrian Democratic Forces, both under U.S. command, slowly approach the ISIS held city of Raqqa.Shortly before Christmas the U.S. president signed a new directive that allows the" in Syria. Like with the TOWs the CIA distributed to "moderate rebels" some of these MANPADs will inevitably end up with ISIS and may well be used against civilian airliners outside of Syria. The Kurdish YPG/SDF also wants these weapons though their only potential enemy with an air forces is the Turkish NATO army. The Russians understand thein Syria as aand will likely response in kind.With his losses in Syria accumulating the Turkish presidentand other terrorist groups in Syria -until the probably U.S. induced coup against him was warded. His permanent(pro-ISIS/anti-ISIS; pro-Russian/anti-Russian/pro-Russian etc) are taking a toll with his followers. (The economic problems don't help either.) Thein Turkey by some Islamist policeman can be seen as a result of these confusions.Erdogan followers are not the only ones who are getting confused about the various actors, allies and interests in Syria. Elijah Magnier has written an insightful year-end recap about the current "Regional and international balance in the Levant". Part one covers thein the Syrian war and part twoin the Syrian war and the tactical differences with Iran. He concludes:where they have a support base and many followers of their ideology. With the pursuit of the war on Syria and support for radical Islamists Erdogan has put his country in the same position Pakistan had put itself when Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq supported the CIA supplied Mujahedin in Afghanistan against the progressive Afghan government in 1978. The result in Pakistan has been a slow boiling, deadly insurgency ever since. It will probably take decades for Turkey to rid the formerly secular country of such deadly cancer.