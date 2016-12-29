Puppet Masters
Duterte threatens to throw corrupt officials out of a helicopter, claims he's done it before
RT
Wed, 28 Dec 2016 22:04 UTC
"If you are corrupt, I will fetch you with a helicopter and I will throw you out on the way to Manila," Duterte said, as cited by the Philippine Star newspaper. "I have done that before, why should I not do it again?"
Duterte added that his anti-corruption campaign, like his anti-drug operation, will be a top priority during his presidential term.
The Philippines president was giving a speech in Camarines Sur province during his visit of areas affected by Typhoon Nina. The typhoon rocked the region on Sunday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and cutting off power. Thousands in coastal villages in the region were forced to evacuate.
Earlier in December, Duterte said he personally killed suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao, saying he patrolled the streets on a motorcycle "looking for trouble."
His speech has not gone unnoticed and the Philippines Commission on Human Rights said it will investigate Duterte's confession that he killed three suspected criminals in Davao.
Justice Minister Vitaliano Aguirre, however, was among the top officials who shrugged off Duterte's statements as an exaggeration.
"It's like a hyperbole - that's the president. He is used to exaggerate[ing] just to put his message across," Reuters quoted Aguirre as saying.
Almost every Duterte speech hits the headlines. In October, he said that Obama, whom he has previously publicly called a "son of a bitch," should "go to hell." He has also promised that he will "humiliate" UN, EU and American representatives after inviting them to investigate his war on drugs.
Duterte, who was elected president after promising to crack down on drugs, repeatedly dismissed all criticism of his policies in unflattering terms.
During his election campaign, Duterte admitted to being behind the Davao Death Squad, a group responsible for the deaths of hundreds of alleged petty criminals and drug dealers while he was the mayor of Davao.
Philippine National Police (PNP) statistics seemed to show that over 3,800 people have been killed by either vigilantes or police since Duterte took office in July.
In November, Duterte lashed out at European lawyers, saying that they have "brains like a pea," while asserting that Western courts are "bulls**t."
Reader Comments
Now that's a good idea....Damn why didn't I think of that.
But just as an act of humanity Mr Duterte please give them a parachute first.
One about the size of my handkerchief..
about 100,000 pedos with you, just while you're about it.
Trained by the CIA, it appears, this was what the military dictatorship in Argentina did to the opposition they deemed "terrorists". This was late 70s early 80s.
we had 100 of these guys in the US it would be a start....
Isn't it weird that 'the cure' has to be as bad as the sickness?