US President-Elect Donald Trump is "the president of change," whose business experience should be sufficient enough to make right steps as the US leader, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said.Gref told the Vedomosti newspaper.According to Gref, Trump's problem is the lack of political experience but his business career should be sufficient enough to make right decisions as the US president."The lack of political experience will be a problem, but they [Trump and his team] have an extensive business experience: they are pragmatic people, who won in the fierce competition. These people and the [US] system have sufficient resources to make right steps," the Sberbank CEO said.On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.