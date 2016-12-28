Lost Opportunity

Despite fears about the many negatives from a Donald Trump presidency, one positive could be histhat neocons and liberal hawks now hold overAmericans and the world have valid reasons to worry about Donald Trump's presidency, given his lack of experience and his refusal to recognize that his loss of the popular vote should moderate his emerging domestic policies. But Trump also could do some good things.Particularly, Trump couldnow have locked around the throat of U.S. foreign policy. Trump owes little to these "regime change" advocates since nearly all of them supported either other Republicans or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. And the few who backed Trump, such as John Bolton and James Woolsey, have been largely passed over as Trump assembles his foreign policy and national security teams by relying mostly on a combination of outsiders and outcasts.Obviously, there remains mucha President Trump will take and the neocons/liberal-hawks in Congress are sure to mount aparticularly Exxon-Mobil chief executivebecause of his past working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.However, assuming that the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment fails to stop Trump from escaping Official Washington's foreign policy "group thinks," the new president couldEight years ago, President Barackbut chose to accommodate the Establishment and empower the neocons and liberal hawks by appointing his infamous "team of rivals": Republican Robert Gates as Defense Secretary, liberal-hawk Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and leaving in place President George W. Bush's military high command, including neocon-favorite Gen. David Petraeus.For doing so, Obama won applause from the editorial and op-ed writers butOnly on the edges did Obama resist the neocon/liberal-hawk pressures for war and more war, such as hisand histo prevent it from building a nuclear weapon in 2014.But Obama bowed down more than he stood up. He let Secretary Clinton push a neoliberal economic agenda by supporting oligarchic interests in Latin America, such as the 2009 Honduran coup, and extend the neocon "regime change" strategy in the Middle East, with the brutal overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya and covert support for rebels in Syria.Even after the original "team of rivals" was gone at the start of his second term, Obama continued his patheticsuch as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by undertaking a submissive three-day tour of Israel in early 2013 and cozying up to the Saudi royals with trips to the kingdomthat they and their Gulf state allies wereThough Obama would eventually boast about the rare moments when he defied what he called the Washington "playbook" of relying on military options rather than diplomatic ones, it wasThe rule was that Obama so wanted to be accepted by Washington's well-dressed and well-heeled establishment that he never ventured too far from what the editorialists at The Washington Post and The New York Times deemed permissible.Still, the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment continued to scold America's first African-American president for not doing everything that the "smart people" demanded, such as escalating the U.S. role in the "regime change" war in Syria or fully arming Ukraine's military so it could more efficiently slaughter ethnic Russian rebels on Russia's border.In the end, however,to alter Official Washington's balance of power on foreign policy. Indeed, over his eight years, the neocons and liberal hawks consolidated their power, essentiallyfrom establishment circles andas fill-in-the-blank "apologists," maybe even "traitors" deserving FBI investigation.It now is clear that, theany dissent against the neocon/liberal-hawk orthodoxyThe recently revealedtook shape before the Nov. 8 election, not afterwards.The U.S. government also continues programs toFor historians, there may be a reasonable debate about whether Obama was an enthusiastic supporter of these anti-democratic policies or was simply too eager to please the Establishment to resist them.Nevertheless, despite his early promises of transparency and openness, he oversaw an administration thatand bought into the neocon/liberal-hawk manipulation of the American people viaor what NATO likes to callObama then sat back passively as his Democratic Party sought to replace him with Hillary Clinton who had done as much as anyone to turn his beloved motto of "change" into the sad reality ofI'm told that Obama privately hadto encourage alternative Democratic candidates, like Senators Elizabeth Warren or Sherrod Brown, to take on the money-churning Clinton machine.Because of Obama's miscalculations and timidity, he now will have to take part in the painful and humiliating process of handing over the keys to the White House to a man who launched his national political career by pushing the racist canard that Obama was born in Kenya.But the question after Jan. 20 will be whether Trump has the guts and tenacity to enact some of the "change" that Obama promised. Particularly,that rules the roost of Washington's foreign policy?Can Trump withstand the barrage of slings and arrows that will zero in on him if heambitions and if heto resolve theand to present aIf Trump moves in those directions - pulling back on the New Cold War with Russia and ending the coddling of Saudi Arabia over its covert backing of jihadists across the region - he could finally put the U.S. government on a more rational track for achieving its national interests.One ofhas been thata formulation favored by Israel and Saudi Arabia - as part of their anti-Shiite alliance -Yet, to take on the Saudis over their real leading role as state sponsors of terrorism, Trump would have to take on the Israelis, a daunting prospect.In that regard, Trump'sa staunch supporter of right-wing Israeli settlers, to be U.S. ambassador to Israel has been viewed as a major concession to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, but it could be a decidedly mixed blessing.and further expands Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory, it will be jettisoning the longstandingThat means Israel will have to either become a" holding Palestinians as stateless or second-class citizens,granting both Jews and Arabsarguably the most logical and humane answer to the Israeli-Palestinian dilemma.In other words, if Trump- finally recognizing its role as the principal state sponsor of terrorism - andwhich has been a liberal excuse for doing nothing to resolve the Israel-Palestine mess for years, he could betoward the region, not one dictated by the likes of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Saudi King Salman.Obviously, theand their "liberal interventionist" sidekicksand accept such a radical challenge to their preferred options in the region, i.e. more "regime changes" for countries that get onto the Israeli-Saudi "enemies list."And, it is certainly possible that President Trump would retreat when he confronts the Establishment's fury that would surely come. Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s.