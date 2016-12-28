was created out of a merger between CSC, which developed and manages the NSA's classified internal-communications system, and SRA International, a highly profitable company with a long history of involvement in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Among scores of other contracts, CSRA, which has close ties to the US Air Force, provides 24/7 support for the "global operations" of US commands in Europe and Africa and, under a January 2016 contract, manages the "global network of intelligence platforms" for the most advanced drones in the US arsenal. And in a bizarre set of contracts with the Pentagon's prison in Guantánamo, it was

to help both the defense and the prosecution in the military trials of individuals accused of planning the 9/11 attacks.