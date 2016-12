© Reuters

A former Olympic gymnastics doctor has been arrested and faces federal charges on two counts of possession of child pornography after. Some videos show the doctor sexually assaulting girls under the age of 12.before he left in fall 2015.before being fired in September. He had been cooperating with police.In addition to the federal charges Nassar was charged last month with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 by the Michigan Attorney General's Office. He had been free on a $1 million bond.On Wednesday afternoon, an FBI agent testified in federal court that according to the Lansing State Journal.The indictment said during a nearly 14-year stretch, the doctor collected "thousands of images of child pornography" including of someone younger than 12.Agent Charles told the court trash collection was late the day of the search warrant, when they found external hard drives, some with Nassar's name and phone number written on them.If convicted, the 53-year-old doctor faces up to 40 years of imprisonment and a lifetime of supervised release from custody.Special Agent Rod Charles said that when Nassar turned in a work laptop to Michigan State University, the drive had been wiped clean. according to the Detroit Free Press., according to the Lansing State Journal. He added thatFederal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent ordered Nassar to be retained without bond saying he was the "worst kind of danger to the community," according to the Lansing State Journal.Nassar, was fired from his physician post in September.The wave of allegations came after The Indianapolis Star reported on sexual assault allegations against Nassar made by two women.One of those women, Rachael Denhollander filed a report with Michigan police in August.Denhollander said Nassar abused her during treatment."I was terrified," she told The Indystar in September.Nassar is one of a number of people involved in a nationwide scandal over how USA Gymnastics handles allegations of sexual assault. There are alleged to be extensive sexual assault complaints against 50 coaches. Under the national governing body, its members include 121,000 athletes and 3,000 gyms.