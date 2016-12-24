Syrian troops in Aleppo celebrate as Syrian army formally declares victory.
Following the evacuation of the last remaining Jihadis from Aleppo earlier today, the Syrian army has formally declared victory and has announced that the entirety of the city is under its control.
The official Syrian news agency SANA is carrying extracts from the statement declaring victory
, which has just been issued by the Syrian army
"The restoration of security and stability to Aleppo is a victory which forms a strategic juncture and important turning point in the fight against terrorism, from one point, and a blow to the terrorist project and its supporters from another," the army's general command said in a statement.
It added that this important step affirms the capability of the Syrian army and its allies to terminate the war against terrorist organizations and establishes a new era to expel terrorism from all Syrian territories.
"This great achievement will be a strong incentive to resume the national duties and eliminate terrorism as well as restore security and stability to every span of the Homeland," the Army's general command said.
It called on any one who carries weapon to throw it because the fight against terrorism will be continued until liberating the last bit of the homeland's soil.
Meanwhile Syrian President Assad, during a meeting with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, is reported by SANA
to have called the Syrian army's victory in Aleppo
......a relapse for all the countries that are hostile towards the Syrian people and that have used terrorism as a means to realise their interests.
There are reports that the Syrian troops in Aleppo have been celebrating their victory in the streets in Arab fashions - shooting their guns into the air.
The 'Great Battle of Aleppo', which was fought over four long gruelling years, and during which it seemed on more than one occasion that the city would fall under Jihadi control, is over. The Syrian army has won.
Putin held a meeting
with Defense Minister Shoigu, who informed the president of the details of the operation:
The operation to liberate Aleppo was conducted in two stages.
The first stage was to liberate 115 districts, close to 82,000 square kilometres. Over this time, 7 humanitarian corridors were opened, enabling close to 110,000 people to leave the city, and 9,000 fighters laid down their arms. Most of them were amnestied in accordance with President Assad's decision.
The second stage unfolded in the southern part of east Aleppo. This involved imposing a ceasefire since December 15 in order to carry out a massive humanitarian operation that saw the withdrawal from the city of radical fighters, together with their families, of women and children. This stage made it possible for us, together with our Turkish and Iranian colleagues and our colleagues from the Syrian authorities, of course, to organise the departure from the city of nearly 34,000 people over these days. Most of them, 14,000, are men, but there are also 8,500 children and a similar number of women.
A large group of Russian Armed Forces officers worked on this operation round the clock, monitoring all of the departure routes with the help of drones, and also web cameras at the entry and exit points. Seven command posts were set up in order to monitor the entire route the departing fighters and their family members travelled. The operation involved nearly 300 buses and 400 ambulances (380 ambulances, to be exact).
We tried to involve in this work all the groups present in the area: UN representatives and the various international organisations. The International Red Cross and the World Health Organisation were of greatest help during the operation, with close to 60 specialists taking part.
The next equally important part has to do with mine clearing operations. In order to provide safe passage through these corridors we had to clear a number of areas of the mines planted by the militants. This was quite challenging considering the weather.
The operation is complete, and I cannot fail to mention that it was carried out at your instruction and in close contact with our colleagues from Turkey and Iran.
This should be followed by the next stage. In our opinion, we are close to reaching an agreement on a complete ceasefire across Syria.
...
Many people are returning to the other part of the city. Our specialists are working with their Syrian colleagues. In many neighbourhoods power and water supplies have been restored and humanitarian aid is being delivered. Unfortunately, while we have everything it takes to ensure this much talked-about humanitarian access, we do not see any willingness to do so.
I would like to conclude, Mr President, by saying that we sent a military police battalion there last night to ensure order in the liberated areas.
This ends my report.
In other words, E. Aleppo had around 153,000 people in it (western media, governments, and the UN had thrown out the figure of 250,000-300,000 for years). As many as 24,000 of these were fighters. Counting their families, about 1/3 of the people in Aleppo were either fighters or their family members and supporters. In other words, over two thirds of the city chose Assad and the legitimate government over the jihadist rebels and their Western/Gulf State sponsors.
