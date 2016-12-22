This in fact happened. A former commander with Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syria franchise in Damascus instructed his two daughters to die in suicide attacks against regime targets. The older of the girls was stopped by guards before reaching her target so she is alive. The younger one is sadly dead.


Infowars has a succinct report, along with graphics that you may not wish to see:
The girl detonated the bomb at the entrance of Al-Midan police station killing herself in the process while injuring one officer.

Photographs and videos have emerged of the little girls corpse and the destruction of the police station.

The little girl entered the police department and claimed that she was lost, according to Russia Today's Syria correspondent Lizzie Phelan.

Witnesses say she then asked to go to the bathroom before detonating her explosive device.

The chief of the police station, Brig. Gen. Basman Zeidan, said that the bombing caused minor injuries to one policeman and material damage to the second floor's offices and bathroom.
Pro-rebel sources have confirmed that the man in question is a former al-Qaeda fighter by the name of Abu Nimr from northern Damascus but claim he is mentally disturbed (obviously he is) and that he now operates alone as a kind of one man rebellion.

The father filmed the brainwashing he was conducting: Video with their mother: link

Translation (found on the internet):
Father (cameraman): Im Nimr (Mother of Nimr) saying goodbye to her daughters, Islam 7 years old and Fatimah 8 years old. Im Nimr, peace be upon you, say something to the Muslims.

Mother: Be patient.

Father: Why are you sending your daughters? One is 7 and the other is 8, they're young for Jihad.

Mother: No one is too young for Jihad, because now Jihad is a duty for every Muslim. The young, women, men.

Father: you're right, god bless you. May God accept your daughters, may god be pleased with you. Takbir!

Daughters and Mother: Allahu Akbar!

Father: May god be pleased with you, Baba. [Daughters hug mother] Come on, let them go. Go fight in the name of god, invade for god's sake.
Video with the father: link

Translation:
Older daughter: I'm going to do a suicide mission

Father: Where?

Older daughter: Damascus

Father: Damascus? You're young, you're 9 years old, why don't you leave this to the men? The men escaped? They went on the green buses

Older daughter: yes

Father: You want to surrender so that you're raped and killed by the infidels?

Older daughter: no

Father: You want to kill them, no? We're a glorious religion, not a religion of humiliation, isn't that so Baba?

Older daughter: Inshallah

Father: Inshallah, [turns to second daughter] Islam my darling, you're going to carry out Jihad today?

Younger daughter: Inshallah

Father: You won't be scared, right?

Younger daughter: [nods] inaudible

Father: You won't be scared, because you're going to God, isn't that right?

Younger daughter: [nods] inaudible

Father: Thank god, say Allahu Akbar

Daughters: Allahu Akbar!

Father: Thank god [recites scripture]
These are the latest shock troops of the war waged by western governments against Bashar al-Assad, children "suicide" bombers.