"He's the quintessential face of US imperial warmongering and of course wound up getting a Nobel Peace Prize," said Daniel Patrick Welch, a political commentator in Boston, Massachusetts.Kissinger received the peace prize by killing two million people in East Asia, "which is what the Nobel committee seems to excel in," Welch told Press TV on Tuesday.Kissinger, who was secretary of state and national security advisor during the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford administrations, remains an influential foreign policy voice at the age of 93.During an interview with CBS that aired Sunday, Kissinger said President-elect Donald Trump could accomplish "something remarkable" in American foreign policy, calling the incoming president "a phenomenon.""Donald Trump is a phenomenon that foreign countries haven't seen. So, it is a shocking experience to them that he came into office. At the same time, extraordinary opportunity," Kissinger said."And I believe he has the possibility of going down in history as a very considerable president because every country now has two things to consider," he said."One, their perception that the previous president, or the outgoing president, basically withdrew America from international politics so they had to make their own assessment of the necessities," he added.The veteran diplomat said the US leadership has always been influential in shaping the world order and expressed hope that Washington will continue to maintain that tradition.Welch said Kissinger is "missing, I think, two things here on purpose,or he is angling like I said.""On is his ridiculous notion that Obama was not as harsh as Bush, that 'America receded from the world stage.' It's just lunacy," he stated."Just ask Syria and Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Venezuela, Pakistan, Honduras, Argentina. It's just an idiotic notion that flies in the face of truth," Welch said."This guy is 93 and you wonder why when so many good people are gone, why this SOB is still alive and it could be that the universe is keeping him alive as a cautionary tale as the oldest of the living war mongers," he remarked.