7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
Psy Blog
Tue, 23 Aug 2016 00:00 UTC
Other studies now suggest a link between intelligence and mental illness that may go back into our evolutionary past.
The increased intelligence of Homo sapiens was originally a result of gene mutations.
The cost of these gene mutations, however, may have been an increase in mental illness (Nithianantharajah et al., 2012).
1. Mental illness
Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, recent research finds.
Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood.
The research adds fuel to the debate over the connection between intelligence, creativity and mental health issues.
2. Worry
People of high intelligence are more prone to anxiety than those of moderate intelligence.
Indeed, anxiety may have co-evolved with intelligence - worrying may have given early humans a survival benefit in the ancient past (Coplan et al., 2012).
It's just a pity that it's left intelligent people with higher levels of anxiety disorders.
3. New ideas
Set against the higher levels of mental illness and anxiety, is the fact that more intelligent people are more likely to come up with new ideas.
Historically, that might mean rejecting superstition and finding new ways of organizing society.
One study argues that this explains why more intelligent people are more likely to be atheists and more likely to be politically liberal (Kanazawa et al., 2010).
This study found that young adults who described themselves as 'very conservative' had an average IQ of 95, while those who described themselves as 'very liberal' had an average IQ of 106.
4. Loners
The more that intelligent people socialize with their friends, the less satisfied they are with life, recent research finds.
The finding challenges the accepted idea that socializing generally makes people happier.
It may be that for some people — especially those with high intelligence — socializing does not increase life satisfaction.
The possible reason why is intriguing...
5. The very bright sleep late
People who are more intelligent tend to go to bed later and get up later (Kanazawa & Perina, 2009).
The study examined the sleep habits of 20,745 adolescent Americans and found that on a weekday the 'very dull' went to bed at an average of 11:41 and woke up at 7:20.
In contrast, the 'very bright' went to bed at 12:29 and got up at 7:52. At the weekend the differences were even more pronounced.
6. Trusting
Intelligent people are more likely to trust others, according to a new analysis of US public opinion poll data.
This may be because more intelligent people are better judges of character.
They found that people who were more trusting were also happier and had higher levels of physical health.
7. Lazy
Lazy people are more likely to enjoy thinking, new research finds.
On the other hand, those with who don't enjoy it need to 'do more stuff' in order to escape their own thoughts.
Previous studies have found that people who like to think more have better memories and often take more time to make decisions and end up making better ones.
Comment: Not included in this list is the benefits of cigarette smoking. See also: Secret health benefits of Nicotine
Reader Comments
The reason is simple...
The more intelligent one is, the more one enjoys the life of ideas. Socializing, however, is typically limited to discussing events and people. This quickly comes to feel like a boring waste of time, and is therefore avoided like the plague.
I love your comment and I recognized myself the very instant I read it. My girlfriend and I, we love cruising and every time I try to talk about ideas at the dinner table it's like being from Mars or something but when you start discussing stupid TV shows it;s like a bliss from heaven to the others.
On the other hand every time I find somebody to delve into the world of ideas their partners would get jealous and drag them away from me so I stick to my E-Book-Reader and classical music - Ars longa, vita eterna!
oh wow
I'm the smartest man alive judging by this!
sorry bucko, you're the 2nd smartest!!!
LOL
8.
Use drugs.
Contrary to popular belief (like many other items on here), there is a high correlation with high IQ and drug use. Loneliness, worry, mental illness, and high levels of curiosity are likely responsible for this behavior.
On the contrary make your own body produce drugs by thinking with the hammer!
I think a smart person wouldn't rely on this study to make a judgement on intelligence.
All you intelligent people... what are you doing with your god given gifts?
There's a whole world out there that needs fixing... get to it
There's a whole world out there that needs fixing... get to it
It may be that for some people — especially those with high intelligence — socializing does not increase life satisfaction.Idiots are depressing...because there's so many of them.
The possible reason why is intriguing...
ALONE
For me, personally, it is hard living in the world, this world, of rabid mind control.
For I do not wish to be either:
A controller ('smart').
A controlled ('dumb').
To me, they are both the same.
Very diseased.
And you have yourself a really very nice day.
ned,
OUT
Ned... all you need is to ditch your record.
The increased intelligence of Homo sapiens was originally a result of gene mutationsRoll up and get you dumb down pills ... Big Pharma has one for you too
So that's why i cannot stand stupidity. Ha ! ( Well I knew it but it's still nice to have it confirmed...)
