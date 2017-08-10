Once Upon A Time...
That the Robertson Panel highlighted Disney is significant in that the Panel's general recommendation to debunk UFOs through media channels is known to have been acted upon in at least one instance: this being the CBS TV broadcast of UFOs: Friend, Foe, or Fantasy? (1966), an anti-UFO documentary narrated by Walter Cronkite. In a letter addressed to former Robertson Panel Secretary Frederick C. Durant, Dr Thornton Page confided that he "helped organize the CBS TV show around the Robertson Panel conclusions," even though this was thirteen years after the Panel had first convened. In light of this case alone, it seems reasonable to assume that the government may at least have attempted to follow through on the Robertson Panel's Disney recommendation.
Disney's Alien Encounters
- Throughout its forty-minute run-time, the documentary's presenter/narrator, Robert Urich, makes numerous declarative statements to the effect that UFOs are one-hundred-percent real and extraterrestrial in origin. Such statements include: "For nearly fifty years, officials have been documenting routine alien encounters here on earth; "More than one alien craft crashed and was recovered for secret U.S. military research. The most famous case took place in July of 1947 just outside the community of Roswell, New Mexico"; and "Indications are that government, military and scientific leaders will soon release nearly a half-century of official documentation of ongoing alien encounters on earth."
- The documentary tells us of alien microbes found in meteorites in Antarctica that had been analysed by NASA. At the time the documentary was televised in 1995, NASA was indeed analysing a Martian meteorite recovered from Antarctica, and had indeed reached the tentative conclusion that it contained fossilised microbial alien life. The inclusion of this information in Disney's 1995 documentary is intriguing, however, as NASA did not make a formal announcement about its findings until August of 1996 - 17 months after the documentary was televised.
- The actual 'Alien Encounter' ride received very little screen time, with the vast majority of the documentary's content being focused on UFOs and extraterrestrials as a factual reality. The ride itself seemed like an afterthought.
- The documentary was aired in only a handful of US cities at seemingly random times on selected dates in February and March, 1995, with no advance notice - a rather odd marketing strategy considering its purpose was to promote a major theme park ride for families.
"Eighteen months before the film Close Encounters was going to premiere... before we'd even sold it to audiences, we had a campaign to introduce that vocabulary and make it part of the vernacular, so when the film opened-up everyone would know what was being discussed, and there wouldn't be any question. So what I did was I worked with a planetarium to create a planetarium show that was about twenty-minutes long... you sit down and a UFO shoots across the planetarium dome and then the audience is trained on how to figure out whether that was a meteor, a comet, or actually an extraterrestrial. We managed to bus-in tens-of thousands of kids from all around the country on the pretence of seeing an educational planetarium show, but what they really got was a sophisticated message to explain to them that extraterrestrials and UFOs are real and what an encounter of the first, second and third kind actually meant."Clearly, then, Thomas was a natural choice for Disney's Alien Encounters documentary, the entire purpose of which, according to the director, was to promote the ride itself. Thomas told me that Disney had requested a documentary "about the history of mankind and aliens. Not a film history, but more of a realistic approach... a special about the history of UFO sightings," with Disney's only stipulation being that "the last five minutes had to focus on the ride." Thomas confirmed to me that, instead of giving the documentary network time, Disney's plans from the outset were to "seed it into independent television stations across the country."
"I figured... instead of asking people to question 'could it be possible?' to just adopt the point of view that this [alien visitation] has been going on for 50 years, everybody's known about it... And I thought it fit with the hyperrealistic nature of the ride that we were eventually trying to promote... I did it really kind of naively - I said to myself 'okay, I'm going to believe this right now, and I'm going to believe everything and I'm going to collect all this stuff and construct what would be a documentary if we all just had a consensus that it [the UFO phenomenon] was real...' We didn't make up anything, but it certainly surprised the people at Disney."
Somewhat disappointingly for conspiracy theorists, Thomas claims to have written the script in just a few hours while flying back from Florida to his home in Los Angeles. "There was nothing to it," he said, "it just kind of came out, it was easy." Furthermore, Thomas claims to have conducted the vast majority his research at the National Archives and stressed that, beyond these archival visits, "there was no direct government contact" on the production. "I didn't get any special access from anybody," he said.
But how did Thomas come to acquire his information about the NASA meteorite? "I found it on the Internet," said the director, matter-of-factly:
"It wasn't a big secret. NASA had been doing that - they'd been getting meteorites... and inside I believe they were finding some complex amino acids, some material that could only be produced organically, that sort of thing, so it was an easy jump [in logic]. And the reason that NASA released the information months later is because they take their time. They don't find something and release it. They find it and they study it."Thomas's meteorite information did raise a red flag at Disney, however: "They called me in and they said 'we're really concerned about this thing about NASA exploring rocks in Antarctica.' I told them it was absolutely true and to let me go back to the office and I'll get the material [sources] so they can check my facts... no big deal. So it wasn't any big secret, it was just that the official [NASA] announcement came later."
"I thought it was really odd because to me this was kind of a minor marketing project, but they [Disney] put a lot of weight into it. I mean Eisner doesn't have to stop walking down the street to pick up a twenty-dollar-bill - it's not worth his time. But they had him look through this. And he filmed this intro to the show. I didn't do that. He had his own film crew take him out to a sound stage and film his own intro, which I thought was just really surprising."Also surprising to Thomas was Disney's inexplicable TV scheduling for the documentary, which he described as "completely counter-intuitive," because "it played on independent stations in the afternoon at like 2 o'clock or 3 o' clock, or some horrible time when no one would be watching it."
Overall, Thomas's testimony punches serious holes in the theory that Disney's Alien Encounters documentary was a government-sponsored UFO acclimation effort. Yet questions remain; indeed, some of Thomas's statements only add fuel to the fire: why was Michael Eisner so personally invested in what - on the surface at least - was a minor TV marketing project? And why the bizarre and "totally counter-intuitive" TV scheduling for the documentary?
Indulging the conspiratorial interpretation of events for a moment: if powerful UFO-related interests were involved in the documentary - perhaps having recommended Thomas knowing what he would produce based on his sophisticated work on Spielberg's Close Encounters - then Thomas himself would likely be oblivious to this fact. He would have been a pawn in a much larger game, so to speak. I'll be the first to admit that this interpretation sounds farfetched; but it is not entirely beyond the realms of possibility. Certainly, during the time the Alien Encounters documentary was produced in the mid-1990s, Disney was working closely with the Pentagon on two separate pro-establishment Hollywood movies: In the Army Now (1994) and Crimson Tide (1995), both of which received generous production support from the Department of Defense in the form of expensive military hardware and on-set advice from DoD personnel. Indeed, Disney's continuing willingness to support establishment power structures was effectively demonstrated more recently when it released the TV movie The Path to 9/11 (2006), which was heavily skewed to exonerate the Bush administration and blame the Clinton administration for the 9/11 attacks - provoking outraged letters of complaint to Disney from former high-level Clinton Administration staffers. The nature of Disney's output makes sense given the company's historical ties not only to the US defence department, but to the arms industry also. Even now, a long-time Directors Board member of Disney is John Bryson - also a director of The Boeing Company, one of the world's largest aerospace and defence contractors.
Race to Witch Mountain
Directed by Andy Fickman - a self-confessed "UFO buff" born and raised in Roswell, New Mexico - Disney's Race to Witch Mountain (2009) depicts the arrival on Earth of two blonde-haired, blue-eyed, human-looking extraterrestrials (UFOlogy's 'Nordics') and their plan to save their own dying planet from total atmospheric degradation. In a September 2010 interview, Fickman explained to me how he had sought to ground his movie as firmly as possible in UFOlogical reality by personally schooling his cast in UFO history: "I would spend time with my actors literally just going through 'UFO 101' - we'd watch every DVD that was out there, every documentary; I would give them book, upon book, upon book."
"All of the on-camera alien language in terms of their spaceship and everything - that was all designed by him in the sense [of what] the mathematics of communication would be, so you know... there would be a similar mathematical equation that the government probably has if they were to ever come across an alien race. So a lot of the things we ended up using were things he was bringing to me... and the next thing you know, that's what I had on screen."While on-set, Fickman took the opportunity to ask his CIA man some probing questions: "In typical 'can't confirm, can't deny' manner," said Fickman, "no matter what I would personally ask him about anything from 'who killed Kennedy?' To 'what happened at Roswell?' He always played it with a nice smile that implied 'I don't think you have the security clearance for me to talk to you about anything.'" The CIA advisor also recommended that certain UFOlogical content be removed from the script: "there were things we got rid of in the script that he was just trying to follow logic on from a protocol standpoint," said Fickman, although he would not elaborate on the nature of the changes made.
The CIA, for its part, claims to have had no involvement in Race to Witch Mountain. In an email to the author, Paula Weiss, Media Spokeswoman at the CIA Office of Public Affairs, said: "We have no knowledge of any CIA officer having assisted with this film...It's very easy for outsiders, including Hollywood film people, to assume any US intelligence officer is CIA when in fact he could be from DIA, NSA, NGA, etc. Sorry I can't resolve this for you based on the available information."
Fickman was puzzled by the CIA's denial. When I asked the director whether or not the CIA man could have been retired from the Agency and had been acting in a private capacity (as is the case with a number of ex-CIA operatives in Hollywood, including Robert Baer, Milton Beardon and Chase Brandon), he replied: "there's no way we would have had what we had, had he not been an active CIA employee..." Indeed, throughout the NORAD visit, Fickman claims he relied heavily on the influence wielded by his CIA man: "Nothing happened at NORAD without him flashing his card and making his calls."
Fickman believes it was due in large part to the fact that his military and intelligence advisors were secured "through back door channels" that his production was granted such extraordinary access to the inner-workings of the national security apparatus, but he insists there was no hidden agenda behind his government's uncharacteristic generosity in this regard: "All of a sudden I was in places that I don't know I would have been had I gone through normal channels. I don't think there was anything abnormal about what they were doing, I just think it was [that] phone calls were being made and doors were sort of opening."
Fickman's claims carry with them the weighty implication that the CIA may be operating in Hollywood beyond the dry remit of its media liaison office, which is to provide "impartial advice on matters of accuracy and authenticity" in relation the CIA's image while on set, and certainly does not extend to accompanying a director on a private trip to NORAD's Cheyenne Mountain facility, nor designing fictional alien language for a feature film in which the CIA itself is not even depicted.
Behind the Scenes
The real reasons for the CIA adopting an "advisory" role on Disney's Race to Witch Mountain (as well as on numerous other Hollywood productions) were pointed to in a solitary comment by former Associate General Counsel to the CIA, Paul Kelbaugh. Whilst at a College in Virginia in 2007, Kelbaugh delivered a lecture on the CIA's relationship with Hollywood, at which a local journalist was present. The journalist (who has since requested anonymity, but who is known to me) published a review of the lecture which related Kelbaugh's discussion of the 2003 Disney-produced thriller The Recruit, starring Al Pacino. The journalist noted that, according to Kelbaugh, a CIA agent was on set for the duration of the shoot under the guise of a consultant, but that his real job was to misdirect the filmmakers: "We didn't want Hollywood getting too close to the truth," the journalist quoted Kelbaugh as saying. In a blunt email to my colleague Matthew Alford, however, Kelbaugh denied having made the public statement and claimed that he remembered "very specific discussions with senior [CIA] management that no one was ever to misrepresent to affect [film] content - EVER." The journalist stands by the original report, and Kelbaugh has refused to be drawn into further discussion of the matter.
