Remember the warnings of 65,000 dead? Health chiefs should admit they were wrong - yet again - about a global pandemicLet me recap. Six months ago I reviewed the latest bit of terrorism to emerge from the government's Cobra bunker , courtesy of Alan Johnson, home secretary. Swine flu was allegedly ravaging the nation. The BBC was intoning nightly statistics on what "could" happen as "the deadly virus" took hold. The chief medical officer, Sir Liam Donaldson, bandied about any figure that came into his head, settling on " 65,000 could die ", peaking at 350 corpses a day.Donaldson knew exactly what would happen.The "Andromeda strain" was stalking the earth, and its first victims were clearly scientists.This week the authorities admitted that, far from a winter upturn in swine flu, there has been a slump. From 100,000 a week at the peak, there were just 12,000 last week. After the coldest winter for decades, when deaths might be expected to rise,. Swine flu is not nice - I have had it - but bears no ­relation to the government hysteria.I accept that anyone can make a mistake, and authority has some duty to err on the side of caution. As Alastair Campbell implied on Tuesday , Iraq might have had weapons of mass destruction, so Blair was right to go to war just in case. But it is reasonable to ask, as the Chilcot inquiry is doing, why precaution on such a colossal and potentially ­destructive scale was justified when tSwine flu is not the first time we have suffered this nonsense. I have a stack of predictions by senior scientists on BSE/CJD in 1995. It would " lead to 136,000 deaths " - a spurious exactitude used to convey plausibility - and "could infect up to 10 million Britons". This led to an obscene £5bn campaign of cattle destruction and compensation.In the event,Undaunted,. With now habitual hyperbole, Donaldson. When one dead swan slumped on a beach in Scotland, BBC reporters went crazy as inspectors stumbled through the seaweed, clad in anti-nuclear armour. Within a year the horror had passed.The Blair government, and now Brown's, have proved adept at using scare politics to divert attention from other troubles. During foot-and-mouth Blair was quick to don a yellow jumpsuit for photographers and intone as if he alone stood between an illness (that is in fact harmless to humans) and armageddon.. Hence there were no scary stories or predictions about them from Donaldson.Donaldson and his eager virologists will doubtless stick loyally to their predictions since it is "too early to be complacent". His allies at the BBC did their bit on Wednesday with a Horizon programme that turned a serious study of virology into grotesque scaremongering, with solemn music and voices crying, "there's no escape", "this could take a devilish turn", and "we don't even know how many viruses there are!" Children writhed in agony from smallpox.. Had these scares been disseminated by a private firm, a local authority or a newspaper (as was anti-MMR), they would be damned from on high with demands that heads roll. As it is,. Anderson, and GSK, vigorously deny any conflict of interest.. He this week persuaded the council to stage a debate on the "enormous gains" made by GSK and others from the swine flu pandemic. He seeks details of relations between the companies and the WHO, given that. It did so for the first time last year, with reckless alacrity.I am not aware of the WHO or the General Medical Council or any of the medical colleges investigating these matters, or any check on conflicts of interest of government doctors who work for drugs companies. I am not aware of any Whitehall or Commons committee, any National Audit Office or competition inquiry into the supply of these drugs. All I know is thatAnd it is a short step from don't believe to don't care.