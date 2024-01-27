Comment: It's just a coincidence that it comes a day following the UN ICJ ruling on Israel's genocide in Gaza?
Set up to help refugees of the 1948 war at Israel's founding, UNRWA provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. It helps about two thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million population and has played a pivotal aid role during the current war.
The United States, Australia and Canada had already paused funding to the aid agency after Israel said 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the cross-border attack. The agency has opened an investigation into several employees severed ties with them.
Comment: Israel's own media have acknowledged that not only was the IDF given a stand down order, but that its own forces are responsible for the death of a significant number of those killed on Oct 7.
The Palestinian foreign ministry criticised what it described as an Israeli campaign against UNRWA, and the Hamas militant group condemned the termination of employee contracts "based on information derived from the Zionist enemy."
The UK Foreign Office said it was temporarily pausing funding for UNRWA while the accusations were reviewed and noted London had condemned the Oct. 7 attacks as "heinous" terrorism.
"The Italian government has suspended financing of the UNRWA after the atrocious attack on Israel on October 7," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on social media platform X.
Finland also said it suspended funding.
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinians' umbrella political body the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said cutting support brought major political and relief risks.
"We call on countries that announced the cessation of their support for UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision," he said on X.
What was the point of a UN which only acted when it suited the host country and its friends? What's the point of a UN which waits until over 30,000 civilians have been ethnic cleansed from Palestine before it makes a statement? What's the point of a UN which doesn't see this murder of 30,000 as anything else other than ethnic cleansing?
The nato countries are holding on till the end hoping that the isreali apartheid regime will have its murder done by the time they have to fall in line with the international consensus. If they ever do. Nothing can be certain with gov't depts gone rogue and infected by the NWO.