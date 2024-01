© AFP



Israeli forces encircle Khan Younis

War on Gaza: Massive explosion brings building down on Israelis after RPG fired at nearby tank, Israel's military says, meanwhile Israeli forces encircle Khan Younis Israel's military said on Tuesday that at least 21 of its soldiers were killed in a single attack in the Gaza Strip, the deadliest day for Israeli troops since 7 October.Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the soldiers were killed in central Gaza on Monday whenThe attack, saying its forces had encircled Khan Younis. They added that soldiers engaged in close-quarter combat and direct air strikes.Hagari added that the Israeli soldiersThis is the highest daily death toll for Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground offensive in late October, andBenny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, said the country must remain united in the wake of Monday's high death toll."On this difficult morning, we must be united, remember the heavy price we are forced to pay for such a just war and the lofty goal for which our heroes fell," said Gantz.The Israeli militaryNational Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declared that the deaths make it "clearer than ever" that Israel must not de-escalate operations in Gaza.The latest death toll brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza to 219 since ground operations began in late October.On Tuesday,"The situation remains extremely dangerous.Nebal Farsakh, a staff member for PRCS, told Al Jazeera.making it difficult for wounded patients to receive treatment.Meanwhile,Khan Younis.The attacks, according to internet watchdog NetBlocks."The incident is likely to severely limit most residents' ability to communicate, inof the war," Netblocks said in a post on X.At least 25,295 Palestinian people - mainly women and children - have been killed by Israel since its military operations started on 7 October, after a Hamas assault left 1,140 people dead.Since 9 October, Gaza has been plunged into a humanitarian crisis, asfor the strip.Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, said on Tuesday that all children under the age of five in Gaza are not getting enough nutrition and are at risk of permanent physical and cognitive impairment."We've never seen 2.2 million civilians made to go hungry within weeks. We have never seen this degree of hunger used as a weapon so quickly and so completely, ever," he said.